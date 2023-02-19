American Idol 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The granddaddy of music competition shows is back when “American Idol” returns for its 21st season, premiering on Sunday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘American Idol’ Season 21 Preview

Get ready for an all-new season of American Idol! Find out who'll take a chance and WIN BIG on a new season of American Idol! Watch the season premiere on Sun Feb. 19th on ABC and Stream on Hulu. See more of American Idol on our official site: americanidol.com Like American Idol on Facebook: facebook.com/AmericanIdol Follow American Idol on Twitter: twitter.com/americanidol Follow American Idol… 2023-01-01T03:55:24Z

Host Ryan Seacrest is back for his 21st season and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return for their sixth season of the long-running singing competition series “American Idol” this spring.

For season 6 on ABC, the show held live virtual auditions across all 50 states as part of its “Idol Across America” feature. But of course, they still held in-person auditions at several major cities. The first three episodes (at least) see Bryan, Perry and Richie head to New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville looking for music’s next superstar.

The show has released the names of a few season 21 contestants on the press site. They include Haven Madison, Tyson Venegas, L-Rich, Michael Williams, Lucy Love, Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, Jack Nicora, Kya Monee, Lyric Medeiros, Zachariah Smith, and a girl named Katey Parry.

In an interview with People, Seacrest teased that season 21 is “going to be really great.”

“We found some great contestants, a lot of country singers as one might expect,” said Seacrest, adding, “Every time we go out on the road we think, ‘OK, did we tap out on all the great talent?’ But what we’ve seen, honestly, is the contestants who are 7, 8, 9 years old, they practice like an athlete to audition when they can,” he continues. “They take it very seriously, whereas in the earlier years, they kind of just did it on a whim. These kids rehearse for it, and they treat it like an Olympic sport in a way.”

And in an interview with Parade, Bryan added that he tries to be as involved in the audition process as he can be during the producer auditions (which happen before the auditions in front of the judges).

“Megan [Michaels Wolflick], our showrunner, she texts the group several times, ‘Get ready, we’ve got great talent coming,’” said Bryan. “A lot of times I’ll be on TikTok or Instagram and I’ll see a kid singing and performing and I’ll send her a link. So, we all work as a big, happy family to put on the best show. That’s what we’re always working towards.”

He added, “I think that it’s really fun to go through the talent and try to help them and watch them grow. When you have a kid that comes in that’s pretty green and pretty shy and doesn’t know anything, and we get them from point A to B and then they can go make their career whatever they want it … just because you win doesn’t mean your ticket’s punched. You’ve still got to go out there and earn it. It’s certainly very, very rewarding being behind that judging table and helping them out. Telling them when they’re not ready is tough, but they need to hear that. Telling them when they are ready is pretty special.”

“American Idol” returns for its 21st season on Sunday, February 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.