How to Watch American Song Contest Online for Free

The latest singing competition series to hit TV is “American Song Contest,” premiering Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “American Song Contest” live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “American Song Contest” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “American Song Contest” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “American Song Contest” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch the next day via Peacock TV’s “Premium” plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch “American Song Contest” the next day on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

Hosted by “The Voice” coach and “American Idol” winner Kelly Clarkson and rapper and TV star Snoop Dogg, “American Song Contest” is the United States version of the “Eurovision Song Contest,” an incredibly popular show that has been happening in Europe for 65 years.

“Eurovision” takes one musician from each of the participating countries. The eligible countries are any countries within the European Broadcasting Union. In recent years, there have been about three dozen countries participating in any given season; 52 countries have participated at least once. Each participating country submits an original song that is transmitted to the other countries. The countries’ citizens then vote for other countries’ songs to determine the winner.

The U.S. version will take that idea and apply it to the 50 states plus five U.S. territories and Washington D.C. The NBC press release bills it as a “musical spectacular” that combines “the competitive spirit of rooting for your favorite sports team with the joy of watching a beloved singing performance.”

In the U.S. version of the international megahit, “American Song Contest” will feature live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital, competing to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. The 56 artists span a wide range of performers – from undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and legendary icons. An incredible solo artist, duo, group or band will represent each location and perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America.

The eight-week competition will consist of three rounds: Qualifying Rounds, Semi-finals and the Grand Final where one state or territory will be crowned the winner.

“I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas,” said Snoop Dogg in a statement.

Clarkson added, “I have been a fan and love the concept of ‘Eurovision’ and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

The 56 artists competing are mostly unknowns, but there are a few big names who agreed to represent their home states: Jewel is representing Alaska, Riker Lynch is representing Colorado, Michael Bolton is representing Connecticut, Sisqo is representing Maryland, and Macy Gray is representing Ohio.

“American Song Contest” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.