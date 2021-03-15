America’s Most Wanted 2021 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Long-running crime show America’s Most Wanted went off the air in 2012 after running for 24 years. Now it is back with an updated version premiering Monday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch the America's Most Wanted revival online for free:

‘America’s Most Wanted’ 2021 Preview

'America's Most Wanted' returns to FOX on Monday'America's Most Wanted' returns to FOX on Monday 2021-03-12T18:05:25Z

Hosted by award-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas, the new America’s Most Wanted premieres on March 15 as it returns to “investigate some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives.”

The FOX press release reads:

Each week, Vargas will ask for viewers’ help as she breaks down cases from the show’s new headquarters, consulting with a team of experts representing law enforcement units such as the FBI, U.S. Marshall’s Office and Secret Service. Returning at a time when social media and technology loom large in the public consciousness, America’s Most Wanted will offer a unique and urgent opportunity for viewers to be armchair detectives by helping law enforcement solve some of the toughest cases. Deploying a myriad of advanced, modern-day developments in technology over the last several years, the series builds on its original format, in which crimes are reenacted, by utilizing new state-of-the-art crime-fighting technology, such as augmented reality and 3-D life-size avatars that will illustrate what suspects might look like now, pinpoint map-tracking that will take the audience hot-on-the-trail of suspects, and social media that connect viewers to the America’s Most Wanted team at lighting-fast speed. Viewers at home can attempt to aid in the pursuit of justice by using social media to try and help law enforcement track down culprits and keep America’s neighborhoods safe.

“America’s Most Wanted empowered viewers to help America successfully capture some of its most dangerous fugitives,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement. “By bringing back this groundbreaking series with new and effective tech-based crime-fighting tools and acclaimed journalist Elizabeth Vargas, we hope to continue John Walsh’s long-standing mission to be a powerful voice for crime victims everywhere.”

“Capturing dangerous fugitives, bringing justice to victims and finding missing children is my lifetime’s work,” said former executive producer and host John Walsh. “I am so excited to hear America’s Most Wanted is coming back and I support its return. God bless.”

America’s Most Wanted airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.