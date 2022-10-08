Where to Watch App State vs Texas State Football Game

Appalachian State takes on Texas State in a critical Sun Belt Conference game on Saturday, October 8.

Appalachian State vs Texas State Preview

Appalachian State (3-2) looks to keep hanging in the Sun Belt Conference race when facing Texas State (2-3) on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a big deal for us to be on the road,” App State head coach Shawn Clark said via App State Athletics. “We love playing at home with three home games in a row, three sold-out crowds, but to get on the road, you go to the airport, you fly out, you get to the hotel, and you go from dinner to meetings to your hotel room with a chance to relax. We’ll get up Saturday morning, have breakfast and be able to go back to your hotel room, watch ‘College GameDay’ and get into our pregame ritual.”

“It’s going to be good for everyone in our program to be on the road again and to have that camaraderie and have a little fun,” Clark added. “Playing The Citadel, we had fun as a football team — offense, defense and special teams — and that was good to see.”

The Mountaineers return to Texas for the first time since stunning Texas A&M earlier in the season. Since the shocker in College Station, Appalachian State barely beat Troy State and lost to James Madison, but the Mountaineers rebounded to dominate The Citadel 49-0.

Texas State, which lost to JMU last week, hasn’t ever beaten Appalachian State in six tries.

“They know how to win,” Bobcats head coach Jake Spavital said via the Austin American-Statesman. “They’ve won a lot of games over the years and they just find ways. Like the first game of the season versus North Carolina (a 63-61 North Carolina win), they almost won that. They scored 42 points in the fourth quarter. They battled their way back into it.”

“You look at how they beat Texas A&M (17-14), they controlled that game the entire time,” Spavital added. “They are very physical and they held the ball for 40 minutes in that game (41:29 to 18:31). When you break down the A&M game, I think they had 38 plays on offense. So, they controlled it. They are a physical team.”

Texas State has a quality quarterback in Layne Hatcher, who has 1,207 yards passing and 11 touchdowns versus six interceptions. Running back Calvin Hill can make plays. He has 308 yards rushing and a touchdown this fall.

Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice has been stellar this season with 1,279 yards and 15 touchdowns versus two interceptions. Running back Camerun Peoples is tough to stop. He has 366 yards and three touchdowns this fall.