Archer Season 12 Streaming: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Hilarious half-hour animated comedy “Archer” is back with its 12th season this week, premiering Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FXX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Archer” Season 12 episodes streaming online:

For its 12th season, superspy Sterling Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and his crew “face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency),” according to the FXX press release.

It continues, “With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can The Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?”

The “Archer” family had to say goodbye to one of its own when Jessica Walter, who voiced Malory Archer, died in March 2021. But she had already recorded “Archer” season 12 and in the media guide, the creators wrote, “FX mourns the loss of our beloved colleague and friend, Jessica Walter.”

Here is what viewers can look forward to for each character according to the FXX media guide:

Archer: “Fresh off the heels of saving the Earth from a nuclear catastrophe, the world’s greatest spy is back! Armed with his tacti-cane, Archer must face a new threat in the form of IIA. With his charts and spreadsheets, IIA’s leader Fabian Kingsworth threatens to destroy everything fun and cool about being a spy. Archer must stop IIA at all costs or risk becoming boring like Cyril.”

Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler): “Lana’s perfect marriage to Robert, the multi-millionaire, is starting to show some cracks. She tries to confide in Archer, but he’s more interested in teasing her than helping. When Robert becomes more involved in The Agency’s affairs, Lana’s real husband also becomes her work husband. Now, Lana must try to avoid Robert while also avoiding the enemy’s bullets.”

Malory: “One would think that the world owes Malory Archer, The Agency’s matriarch, a huge pile of money for saving the world from nuclear annihilation. However, Malory is struggling just to keep the lights on due to recent financial setbacks. Now, Malory has to raise capital in order for her mom-and-pop agency to compete with IIA, the big-box retailer of the spy world.”

Cyril Figgus (Chris Parnell): “Cyril had a hand in saving the world last season but now struggles between the dangerous life of a spy and the security of being The Agency’s know-it-all accountant. With the arrival of IIA and all their amazing charts and graphs, Cyril wonders if his skills will ever be recognized by The Agency. Perhaps his talents would be better appreciated elsewhere…”

“Archer” season 12 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FXX.