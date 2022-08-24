‘Archer’ Season 13 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Everyone’s favorite animated spies are back when the popular comedy “Archer” returns for its 13th season on Wednesday, August 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

‘Archer’ Season 13 Preview

Archer | Season 13 Official Trailer | FXX Seeking: mature and responsible leader to carry on legacy. FX’s Archer returns 8.24 on FXX. Stream on Hulu. #ArcherFXX Subscribe now for more Archer clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX In season 13 of FX‘s comedy Archer, The Agency have been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As Archer and gang struggle to find… 2022-08-04T16:39:41Z

This animated half-hour comedy just keeps coming up with crazy caper after crazy caper for the spies of the Agency. In the 13th season, there’s a new owner and intelligence organization to deal with.

The FXX press release teases:

“Archer” follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. This season, Archer and The Agency have been acquired by Fabian Kingsworth and the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As the gang struggles to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords? Archer has never been good with authority figures, but when his new nemesis, Fabian Kingsworth, also becomes his boss, it’s just too much to bear. Archer decides that his days of being professional and responsible are over (wait, when were those?) and it’s time to really let loose. Archer’s ready to party, so look out any friends, coworkers or multinational spy conglomerates that try getting in his way. The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the world’s greatest spy, “Sterling Archer;” Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, “Lana Kane;” Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt;” Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, “Cyril Figgis;” Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” and Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, “Algernop Krieger.” Season 13 also features the voices of guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak and Stephen Tobolowsky, to name a few.

The press release also teases that Lana’s marriage to Robert is over, but divorce proceedings are keeping him in the picture; Cyril has a love/hate relationship with the new bosses at IIA; Cheryl/Carol Tunt isn’t getting the respect she feels she deserves, so she begins a journey of self-discovery; and Pam enjoys being out in the field as a full-blown agent and looks forward to showing IIA her stuff.

The premiere episode is titled “The Big Con” and its description reads, “Free drinks, party rooms and swag bags are just a few of the things the gang is not enjoying at the world’s foremost spy convention, Clandesti-con.”

Then on August 31 comes episode two, titled “Operation: Fang.” Its description reads, “Gillette is in charge of a creepy crawly mission in a tropical jungle.”

“Archer” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FXX.