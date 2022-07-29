How to Watch ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark? Ghost Island’ Online for Free

The classic Nickelodeon ’90s youth horror show “Are You Afraid of the Dark” got a reboot in 2019. Now it is back with the third installment in the new anthology, subtitled “Ghost Island.” It premieres Saturday, July 30, at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "Are You Afraid of the Dark? Ghost Island" online for free

‘Are You Afraid of the Dark? Ghost Island’ Preview

The third chapter of the updated “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” horror anthology is subtitled “Ghost Island,” which introduces “new members of the Midnight Society” who are completely unsuspecting of “the horrors that await them on their vacation,” according to the Nickelodeon press release.

It continues:

A group of kids calling themselves the Midnight Society meet every week around a campfire to tell terrifying horror stories. But their love of all things scary is put to the test when the real world starts to become as spooky as one of their tales. The new members of the Midnight Society are: Kayla, played by Telci Huynh; Max, played by Conor Sherry; Leo, played by Luca Padovan; Summer, played by Dior Goodjohn; and Ferris, played by Chance Hurstfield. Julian Curtis also stars as Stanley Crane, the hotel manager at the island resort.

In an interview with Headliner Chicago, the stars said that it has been so amazing to join a legacy show like “Are You Afraid of the Dark?”.

“It’s crazy, to be a part of the Nick fam, the ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ fam, it’s such an incredible opportunity … I love the spook, I love the scare,” said Telci Huynh

Conor Sherry added, “It’s really cool to jump on a show that’s being rebooted because the roots are so deep … it’s been so fun to find and be like a little reminder of people’s childhood beause Nick was my childhood.”

The two-hour premiere is actually two episodes airing back to back. The first is titled “The Tale of Room 13” and its description reads, “Four best friends encounter terror locked away in one of the rooms after checking into a hotel on a resort island.”

Immediately following that comes episode two, titled “The Tale of the Teen Spirit.” Its description reads, “As the kids try to enjoy summer vacation, they are pulled back into the mystery of the island’s ghosts.”

Then on Saturday, August 6 comes episode three, titled “The Tale of the Looking Glass.” Its description reads, “After unleashing an evil ghost from the mirror, the kids face a night of terrors in the haunted hotel, where they must uncover the truth.”

“Are You Afraid of the Dark: Ghost Island” airs Saturday nights at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Nickelodeon.