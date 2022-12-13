Argentina vs Croatia Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Argentina and Croatia collide in the World Cup semifinals on Tuesday, December 13, in Qatar.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Argentina vs Croatia streaming live online:

Argentina vs Croatia Preview

Argentina comes into the quarterfinals as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, but Croatia has already busted the bracket once.

“[Croatia] have troubled many national teams,” Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said via Sports Mole. “I won’t mention the key players or their strengths and weaknesses but we’ve analysed where we can hurt them. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.”

“We try to give it all on the pitch,” Scaloni added. “Sometimes luck can be on your side. If we have a good performance, we’ll have an easier road to reach our objective. But this is football, this is sport, so sometimes the best team may not win.”

That’s arguably what happened when Croatia stunned World Cup favorite Brazil in the quarterfinals with a 4-2 win on penalty kicks. The two squads played to a 1-1 draw, and Croatia came out firing on penalty kicks to grab a quick advantage.

“It is a great thing to be among the four best national teams for two World Cups in a row. However, we want more,” Zlatko Dalic told the media via Aljazeera.com. “We are playing the great Argentina — a terrific team led by Lionel Messi.”

“They are highly motivated, but they’re under greater pressure than Croatia at this particular moment in time,” Dalic added.

“We have analysed our opponent. We know how they play. We know where they want to take the game, and we’re preparing for them,” continued.

Croatia might have seen some ways to beat Argentina after the Argentinians survived a determined Netherlands squad that was on a quest for its first World Cup crown. The Netherlands and Argentina played to a 2-2 draw, and Argentina squeaked by on penalty kicks, 4-3.

“We have our own system, our style. Of course, in certain situations we need to take into account how the opponents are playing,” Scaloni said via Sports Mole.

“We won’t change our style beyond the system and that’s what we’re going to do,” Scaloni added. “During the game we will of course make decisions and rise up to the challenge.”

Argentina, of course, has arguably the best player in the world in Messi.

“We have a special advantage when he’s on the pitch, he’s a great source of motivation,” Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico said via Sports Mole. “With everyone’s support, we try to work in the same direction and achieve our dream. That’s the most beautiful thing to do with Messi by our side.”