Arizona vs Mississippi State Softball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Arizona and Mississippi State meet in the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals, beginning on Friday, May 27.

Game 1 (Friday, Noon ET) and Game 2 (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET) will both be televised on ESPNU, while Game 3 (if necessary) will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the Arizona vs Mississippi State super regional online:

Arizona vs Mississippi State Super Regional Preview

Mississippi State’s stunning upset of No. 2 seed Florida State in regionals secured home field for the first time ever in the Super Regionals against No. 16 seed Arizona on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re looking forward to a great crowd. Everyone here at Mississippi State has really been working hard and long hours to make this happen,” MSU head coach Samantha Ricketts said via HailState.com. “We’re so excited to see what’s going on in the outfield and all around to accommodate as many people as we can for this weekend’s games.”

“[Our alumni] have been back for alumni weekends and unofficial alumni weekends. We’ll have a big crowd for them again,” Ricketts added. “They really have been a big part of building this program, trusting these coaches and buying into what Mississippi State softball is all about. I think they’ve really laid the foundation for this group.”

For the Arizona, going on the road doesn’t faze them. It actually made their team stronger this postseason with road trips for both rounds of the NCAA Tournament thus far.

“We played a lot of home games at the beginning of the year,” Wildcats head coach Caitlin Lowe said via Tuscon.com. “We didn’t get to bond as a team.”

“Now we’re getting to hang out together, eat meals together,” Lowe added. “They’re going to a movie and getting to hang out away from the softball field.”

The Bulldogs (37-25) have a strong hitter in Mia Davidson, who has 91 career home runs. Arizona (36-20) has a strong pitching in Devyn Netz and Hannah Bowen.

Despite a hip injury, Bowne has been tough to get past in the postseason. She had 14 strikeouts and three walks in the regionals.

“I think it got to the point where I threw a pitch over and over again and it just didn’t feel right,” Bowen said via Tuscon.com. “We definitely took some time a little bit and rest and I feel a tad bit better but I’m still pushing through. … No matter what, the body at this time of the season is crashing down, may not feel good. But the mind, I feel, just takes over and you have to have that great mindset.”

MSU’s Annie Willis has been clutch on the mound for the Bulldogs. She allowed one run in 16 innings at regionals in Tallahassee, Florida, which included helping the Bulldogs oust the Seminoles.

“It’s just unreal,” MSU pitcher Annie Willis told ESPN after the game via the Clarion Ledger. “It’s just something that we’ve dreamed of as a program. The fact that we get to be able to give Coach Ricketts this opportunity and the fans is just amazing.”