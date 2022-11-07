Arizona vs Nicholls State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Seventeenth-ranked Arizona faces Nicholls State to tip-off the season on Monday, November 7.

Nicholls State vs Arizona Preview

Arizona, ranked No. 17 in the nation, tips off its season against Nicholl State on Monday.

The Wildcats made the Sweet Sixteen last season under head coach Tommy Lloyd in his first year at the helm. He looks to keep the Wildcats program growing in its resurgence as a national power.

“I’m sure I’ve learned a lot … obviously there were a lot of changes in my life,” Lloyd told the media via All Sports Tucson. “Like I’ve told you guys before, I’m thankful that once it started happening, that I was prepared for it. I’m thankful that I took my time and found the right spot for me. And when that opportunity became available, I was ready for it. I’m thankful for that. I love coaching I love teaching basketball.”

“I’m ready to coach full steam ahead,” he added. “I’m sure at this time last year I was feeling the same thing. I’ve always had a lot of belief in myself so I’m not going to sit here and act like I believe in myself more now than I did last year. That’s not the case. But I’m excited.”

Arizona faces a Nicholls State team that comes in fresh off of back-to-back Southland Conference regular season titles and an NIT appearance. Key players return for the Colonels in Latrell Jones, who averaged 11.9 points last season, and Pierce Spencer, who averaged nine points per game.

“They’re definitely fast-paced,” Arizona associate head coach Jack Murphy said via Tuscon.com. “They deny, they extend, they get out and trap, they press. They’re gonna try to create turnovers defensively and try to create offensive transition through their defense. They’re out in denial. They’re not giving up reversal catches. They’re going to run through passing lanes.”

“Just imagine Azuolas Tubelis — you know how ’Zu likes to get out there and get those steals at the top? Their whole team does that,” Murphy added. “And offensively they have guys who have the ability to put points on the board. Latrell Jones, there’s a reason why he’s first team preseason all-conference. Some people think he’s the best player in the conference.”

Arizona has a young core with a talented freshman class of Dylan Anderson, Filip Borovicanin, Henri Vessaar, and Kylan Boswell. The Wildcats will need strong showings from veterans Adama bal, Oumar Ballo, and Pelle Larsson. The Wildcats also have transfers Cedric Henderson Jr. and Courtney Ramey to work with.

“I’m always excited about the journey for each individual team, to me, that’s where I find the joy. It’s not always in the end results,” Lloyd said via All Sports Tucson. “It’s taking each team and each individual player on that team through the journey. I can feel that happening.”