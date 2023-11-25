Arizona vs ASU Live Stream: How to Watch 2023 Game for Free

The No. 16 ranked Arizona Wildcats (8-3) visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-8) on Saturday, November 25 in the 2023 Territorial Cup.

Arizona vs ASU Preview

The Wildcats are coming off a 42-18 win over the Utah Utes last weekend. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita completed 22-of-30 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, and he had help from his playmakers.

Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan hauled in eight passes for 116 yards and a score, while running back Jonah Coleman added 90 yards and a TD on 14 carries.

Arizona is netting 32.1 points and 438.4 yards per game on offense this year. On the defensive side, the Wildcats are allowing 20.6 points and 344.1 yards per game.

On the other side, Arizona State is fresh from a 49-13 defeat at the hands of a No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks team last weekend. Sun Devils QB Trenton Bourguet went 20-37 for 142 yards, no TDs and no picks, while the offense managed just 316 yards all game.

Arizona State has struggled on both sides of the ball this season. ASU’s offense is averaging just 17.3 points and 322.9 total yards per game. Defensively, the Sun Devils have given up averages of 29.4 points and 376.6 total yards per contest.

Whenever these two teams clash, it tends to be memorable. The Wildcats hold an edge in the all-time series against the Sun Devils, 50-46-1. When they played each other last season, Arizona eked out a 38-35 win over ASU.

Arizona vs ASU: What They’re Saying

“I think that rivalry games are fantastic and they’re great and they’re motivational. But you still need to be disciplined and you still can’t be playing in a manner that you’re not understanding the game of football, first and foremost.” — Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch.

“I told our guys there’s two seasons when you play at ASU: There’s the first 11 games and that’s one season and then there’s the ‘Team down south’ week, and that’s an entirely another season. You only play 11 regular season games and then you play one other entire season, it takes seven days to play it. [The in-state rivalry is] something that I knew (about) and unless you’ve been in it, unless you’ve been a part of it or unless you’re from here and know, what you don’t understand is how intense the rivalry really is.” — Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham.