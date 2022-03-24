How to Watch Arizona vs Houston Game Without Cable

The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats and the fifth-seeded Houston Cougars face-off in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday night at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The game (9:59 p.m. ET) will be televised on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Arizona vs Houston online:

Arizona vs Houston Preview

Two of the hottest teams in the nation meet in a South Regional Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday night when the Arizona Wildcats take on the Houston Cougars in San Antonio.

The Pac-12 tournament champion Wildcats have won eight straight and 17 of its last 18 games en route to making their 19th Sweet 16 appearance. The American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament champion Cougars have won five in a row and 11 of its last 12 to advance to their third straight Sweet 16.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Thursday’s third round matchup:

No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (33-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

Top-seeded Arizona survived an overtime thriller in the second round last Sunday night, when they got past a valiant TCU squad, 85-80.

Sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin came through in the clutch, saving the Wildcats’ season with a game-tying three-point shot with 14 seconds remaining in regulation. The Pac-12 Player of the Year went on to score six points in overtime and tallied 30 for the game with eight rebounds.

“Ben’s not afraid of the moment. He’s a special player who has an ability to rise up another level when needed. He has that clutch gene,” said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. “I honestly felt really good when he had the ball in hands there. I knew he was going to shoot a 3. Right when he snapped that 3 off to tie it, it was pretty impressive.”

No. 5 Houston Cougars (31-5, 15-3 AAC)

Houston took down UAB and Illinois on the road to the NCAA Tournament’s second weekend.

The Cougars’ trio of guards (senior Kyler Edwards, sophomore Jamal Shead, and graduate student Taze Moore) have led the way over the first two rounds, combining for 100 points, 28 rebounds, 24 assists, and 10 steals.

“It’s our heart,” Shead said regarding the team’s toughness. “We don’t want to lose. We want to win for each other. We love each other so much, these guys are like my brothers, you know, it goes way beyond basketball.

“We want to keep it going as long as we possibly can.”

Houston possesses one of the top defensive units in the nation, allowing only 59.0 points per game, which ranks second in the nation.