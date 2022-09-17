Arizona vs NDSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Arizona faces FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Saturday, September 17.

The game (11 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch North Dakota State vs Arizona streaming live online:

NDSU vs Arizona Preview

North Dakota State ends its FBS drought in the desert on Saturday night against Arizona.

The Bison last played an FBS team in 2016, which resulted in a 23-21 win over then-No. 13 Iowa. No FBS team other than Oregon, Arizona, and Colorado has scheduled the Bison since. That Oregon game got postponed for 2028 due to COVID-19 shutdowns in 2020.

NDSU’s FBS victims since 2007 are many — Central Michigan, Minnesota (twice), Colorado State, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Iowa. The Bison have dominated wherever they’ve played — winning the most FCS titles and the most Division II titles before moving up to Division I.

Here come the Bison… pic.twitter.com/Tv7c1nKgZD — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) September 16, 2022

“I’ve been in college athletics for 26 years now,” NDSU athletic director Matt Larsen said via KTBS. “I would say it’s the most unselfish program I’ve ever been around. You watch us play, you’ll see us have probably seven or eight guys carry the ball. It’s never about how many carries I have. It’s never about how much yardage or how many touchdowns. It’s about, ‘Do we win?'”

“The team concept is so much greater than the individual — which, in today’s world of college athletics, is the opposite. It’s so much about the individual. I think our success has been rooted in the fact that it’s team first and you’re playing for the person next to you. That’s something that’s stood the test of time since the ’60s, when we won our first national championship.”

Arizona understands well the threat that an FCS team poses. Northern Arizona upset the Wildcats last season.

“We have a pretty different team than we had a year ago — very different team,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said via KTBS. “I don’t know how many starters from that game are actually playing in this game.”

“Nor does it matter. I would sooner bring up San Diego State [Arizona’s opening opponent] and Mississippi State to these guys than worry about a game last year against an opponent that has nothing to do with North Dakota State,” Fisch added.

NDSU isn’t Northern Arizona, however. The Bison dominated the FCS for the past decade, and there isn’t an end in sight for the 17-time national champions.