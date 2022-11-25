How to Watch Arkansas vs Missouri Battle Line Rivalry Online

With bowl eligibility on the line, Missouri hosts Arkansas in the annual Battle Line Rivalry game on Friday afternoon.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Arkansas vs Missouri streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Arkansas vs Missouri live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV's, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Arkansas vs Missouri live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arkansas vs Missouri live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Arkansas vs Missouri live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Arkansas vs Missouri live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Battle Line Rivalry 2022 Preview

The Missouri Tigers sit at 5-6 and are trying to become bowl eligible this week against their conference foes Arkansas Razorbacks, who sit at 6-5. Arkansas is favored, but only by a field goal, so it should be a good match-up.

This annual game is called the Battle Line rivalry and Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in his pre-game press conference that the team is focused on winning the trophy, not becoming bowl eligible.

“Yeah, the only thing we’re focused on is, it’s a rivalry game and it’s trophy week. That’s it. None of the other stuff matters,” said Drinkwitz. “The most important thing to us is that they have a trophy and we want it, and the only way to get it is to play our best game and to prepare the way that we know how to prepare and to play with unbelievable effort. That’s the focus and that’s why we did senior week last week. This week is all about rivalry week, Arkansas and the Battle Line trophy. And whatever happens after that happens. We’re just focused on trying to win that trophy.”

Drinkwitz also knows that this won’t be an easy win. Arkansas is coming off a huge upset last week when they beat then-No. 14-ranked Ole Miss.

“Obviously, Coach Sam Pittman’s done an excellent job at the University of Arkansas and they’ve got a really good football team. They’ve had a lot of consistency in their coordinators and have maintained the same three coordinators for three seasons. You can tell that they play fast within their schemes,” said Drinkwitz.

The coach went on to praise Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, saying that he is an “unbelievable player.”

“Offensively, the quarterback is the engine that makes them go and this will be the third time that we’ve played against him. I hope he’s graduating or going pro or something, holy cow, he’s an unbelievable player,” said Drinkwitz. “He is able to really throw the football extremely well. He’s a physical runner, but I think the thing that separates him is his ability to read defenses and then even when protection breaks down, make the first defender miss whether they’re on him or not, and then extend plays.

“The play he made against BYU before half that led to a touchdown drive is as special of a play you can make as a quarterback and I just have a lot of respect for [KJ Jefferson] as a player and I know that he’s also a young man of high character, so it’s going to be a very difficult challenge for our defense. … I think everybody under undervalues his ability to throw the football. He’s very accurate. He reads defense’s really well. But the thing that makes him special is that he creates with his feet. He’s able to call a normal pass play. It’s not there, even if protection breaks down and somebody gets to him, he can shed that defender and go get the first down.”

The Arkansas vs Missouri game kicks off on Friday, November 25 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS.