How to Watch Arkansas vs NDSU Basketball Game Today

The 2022-2023 NCAA men’s basketball season is kicking off this week and one of the marquee matchups is the North Dakota State Bison taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch North Dakota State vs Arkansas:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch North Dakota State vs Arkansas live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch North Dakota State vs Arkansas live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." You 'll need "Choice" or above to watch SEC Network+

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch North Dakota State vs Arkansas live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You'll need the "Sling Orange + Sports Extra" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch North Dakota State vs Arkansas live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch North Dakota State vs Arkansas live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

North Dakota State vs Arkansas Preview

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks are heavily favored over North Dakota State when the Bison come to town to open the 2022-2023 season. North Dakota State head coach David Richman knows it’ll be a challenge, especially because they lost so many players from last year’s squad. But he told CBS Sports that his team this year is “excited to be challenged.”

“The best part about this group is that they’re so excited to learn, so excited to be challenged. And they’ve been challenged real hard. But they keep showing up,” said Richman.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said that his team needs to bounce back from their scrimmage against Texas the other night, which Musselman called “as bad a 40 minutes of basketball” he has seen since he’s “been involved in college basketball.”

“It wasn’t just one position. It was across the board is what it was. Their bigs getting into our bigs and our bigs not having the ability to put the ball on the deck even for a dribble handoff. Then the lack of making 3s,” said the coach, adding, “At times we defended and other times we don’t. Again, if we’re going to struggle to shoot it, we have to do a much better job of being able to defend it. … I would love to tell you it was one thing and then we could correct it. It was a combination.”

He added, “We have 11 new guys so obviously we are going to be work in progress. How far that work in progress is I don’t know.”

In his pre-game press conference, Musselman added that his team has a lot of kinks to work out.

“I think we’ve had some good practices. Obviously, we want to continue to evolve from a practice standpoint, but I think the guys’ mental makeup, physically we’ve practiced with the energy that we kind of want to have culturally, chemistry-wise. Then just making sure that everybody understands in our entire program the mission and the vision, all those things. We knew coming into the year that this was going to be a learning experience, that we were not going to be a finished product a week before our first regular season game … we have a lot of uncertainty on the floor, schematically, that we’re still trying to figure out,” said Musselman.

The North Dakota State vs Arkansas game is Monday, November 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern on the SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.