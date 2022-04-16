Arkansas Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Arkansas loses key players from 2021, and the Razorbacks will look to develop new talent in the 2022 spring game on Saturday, April 16.

The game (Noon ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch the 2022 Arkansas spring game:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 Arkansas spring game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Arkansas spring game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Arkansas spring game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Arkansas spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Arkansas spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Arkansas spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Arkansas Spring Game 2022 Preview

Arkansas has a void to fill at wide receiver with Treylon Burks going to the NFL Draft later this month. Burks caught 146 passes for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns in his three-year career with the Razorbacks.

“We’ve got to find one, at least one,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said via USA Today’s Razorbacks Wire. “You’d like to find more, but we’ve got to find that Burks type of guy.”

Receivers such as Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson Jr., and Warren Thompson will need to step up. The Razorbacks also have recruit Isaiah Sategna coming to campus for the fall.

Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles like what he sees in Haselwood, an Oklahoma transfer, thus far.

“He’s a fast learner,” Briles said via the Fort Smith Times Record’s Christina Long. “You tell him something one time and he’s got it. He’s an experienced guy, so he’s done it. He’s played at a high level before he got here. You get anything close to him, he catches the football.”

Arkansas will at least have continuity at quarterback with K.J. Jefferson. He provides a dual threat, and he threw for 2,676 yards and rushed for 664 yards last season.

The Razorbacks needs help in the running game after Trelon Smith’s departure for TCU. He rushed for 598 yards and five touchdowns last season. A.J. Green, Dominique Johnson, and Raheim Sanders will look to step up.

Despite its losses, Bleacher Report considers Arkansas one of the darkhorses for 2022.

“With some key returning players and a navigable schedule, the Razorbacks could have an even bigger season in 2022,” Bleacher Report’s Morgan Moriarty wrote.