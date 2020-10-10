Arkansas vs Auburn Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 13 Auburn Tigers football team will look to rebound from a tough rivalry defeat when they host SEC foes the Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Arkansas vs Auburn online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arkansas vs Auburn live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Arkansas vs Auburn live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Arkansas vs Auburn live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Arkansas vs Auburn live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Arkansas vs Auburn Preview

The Tigers suffered their fourth consecutive Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry defeat last week, falling to the then-No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs 27-6 in Athens, GA.

The Bulldogs carried massive advantages in yards from scrimmage (442-216) and rushing yards (202-39) as Auburn quarterback Bo Nix struggled to the tune of 21-of-40 passing for 177 yards and an interception.

“They won the line of scrimmage,” Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn said, according to The Associated Press. “We really got whipped in all three phases. We got outcoached.”

For the second week in a row, Auburn’s defense had a tough time getting off the field, allowing the Bulldogs to go 9-of-14 on third-down conversions. In the Tigers’ season-opening 29-13 home victory over the then-No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats, they saw their opponents go 12-of-20.

Auburn’s 63.6 percent opponent conversion rate on third down is the worst in the FBS.

“Both weeks that has been a tough deal,” Malzahn said, according to AL.com.

He added: “That will be a focus. That’s one of those areas we’ll zero in and do a better job in the future.”

The Tigers fell from No. 7 to No. 13 in the AP poll.

The Razorbacks snapped a 20-game SEC losing streak last week with a 21-14 victory over the then-No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville, MS. They improved to 1-1, having fallen to Georgia 37-10 at home in their opener.

“The mood in the locker room was probably everything you might expect,” first-year Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said, per AP. “The kids have gone for a long time without having an opportunity to win. And against a team, I mean, that’s a ranked football team and for us to come in here their place and win, the guys are ecstatic.”

Mississippi State outgained the Razorbacks 400-275, but Arkansas won the turnover battle 4-2.

Razorbacks quarterback Feleipe Franks went 20-of-28 for 212 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“It’s just a start,” Franks said, per AP. “It’s a great start. We’ll celebrate and then next week prepare to get another one. That’s the thing about the SEC. It’s not a one-week season. We’ll enjoy it, but we’ll get to work next week and try to get a win.”

Auburn leads the all-time series with Arkansas 17-11-1. They’ve won the last four meetings, with a combined score of 193-36.

“They cause problems schematically,” Pittman said Wednesday, according to 247Sports. “Their football team has always been big and physical just like they are this year. We are looking forward to going over there, but certainly we know how good of a football team Auburn is.”