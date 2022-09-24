Arkansas vs Texas A&M Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Following a scare against Missouri State last weekend, No. 10 Arkansas gets another test on Saturday on the road against No. 23 Texas A&M. This sets up as one of the most exciting games on Saturday’s slate, as the Aggies are just two-point favorites.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Arkansas vs Texas A&M streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arkansas vs Texas A&M live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Arkansas vs Texas A&M live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Arkansas vs Texas A&M live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Arkansas vs Texas A&M live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Arkansas vs Texas A&M live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Arkansas vs Texas A&M Preview

Arkansas is off to a hot 3-0 start so far this season and Texas A&M is coming off a big win over Miami to improve to 2-1. The Razorbacks’ offense has been impressive so far this season as they’ve averaged 37.67 points and just over 500 yards of offense per game.

KJ Jefferson has led the way for the Arkansas offense as he’s amassed 939 yards of total offense with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. Runningback Raheim Sanders has also had a monster season so far with 440 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

The receivers have been led by Matt Landers with 14 receptions for 211 yards. Also, Jadon Haselwood has grabbed 13 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, Arkansas has struggled so far as they’ve allowed 27 points and 421.33 yards per game. While they’ve given up points the Razorbacks have been able to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks with 17 sacks so far this season. The team has also forced five turnovers so far this season.

The Aggies have been the opposite of Arkansas this season as they’ve struggled on offense and been stout on defense. The offense has had questions at quarterback with Haynes King and Max Johnson both starting games.

Both quarterbacks have struggled in their starts this season. It looks like Max Johnson will get his second start in the game against Arkansas. Johnson was 13-24 passing against Miami for 163 yards and a touchdown.

The receiver group has been led by Ainias Smith with a monster season so far. Smith has 14 catches for 259 yards and two touchdowns. A&M has also struggled to run the ball as they have averaged 3.9 yards per carry this season for a total of 317 yards.

Now while the offense has struggled the defense has carried the load as they’ve allowed 8.7 points and 259 yards per game this season. While they’ve done a good job keeping teams out of the end zone the Aggies have struggled to rush the passer and force turnovers. A&M has recorded just four sacks this season and has forced three just three turnovers.

This is a matchup of teams that are polar opposites and balance for each team on offense and defense will be huge in determining the outcome. Also keep an eye on the quarterback play.