Arkansas vs Texas Softball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Arkansas takes on Texas in a three-game Super Regionals series, beginning on Thursday, May 26.

Game 1 (Thursday, 7 p.m. ET) and Game 2 (Friday, 6:30 p.m. ET) will both be televised on ESPN2, while Game 3 (if necessary) will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the Arkansas vs Texas super regional online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on for ESPNU, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arkansas vs Texas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are in every one, while ESPNU is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Arkansas vs Texas live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for the softball super regionals and world series, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Arkansas vs Texas live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Arkansas vs Texas live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Arkansas vs Texas Super Regional Preview

Texas (41-18-1) already ousted one of the 16 seeded teams in the NCAA tournament, and the Longhorns will look to do it again. The Arkansas Razorbacks (47-9) own the No. 4 seed in the tournament.

The Longhorns beat No. 13 seed Washington twice in the Seattle Regional to reach the Super Regionals in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at Bogle Park. Texas rallied from 2-0 down in the sixth inning against Washington by scoring eight runs to win their first meeting. Washington beat the Longhorns in their second meeting, 2-1, but fell 3-2 in their final contest.

Arkansas catcher Taylor Ellsworth knows the Longhorns well, having played there for five seasons before transferring. Ellsworth is part of a hard-hitting Razorbacks lineup that led the SEC in slugging at .618 this season.