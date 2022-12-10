How to Watch Army Navy Game 2022 Online

The Army Black Knights (5-6) take on the Navy Midshipmen (4-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in one of college football’s most storied rivalry games.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Navy vs Army streaming live online:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Navy vs Army live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Navy vs Army live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Navy vs Army live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Navy vs Army live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Navy vs Army live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Army-Navy Game 2022 Preview

The Black Knights last played on November 26, when they handed the UMass Minutemen a 44-7 trouncing. Boasting the NCAA’s No. 2 overall rushing attack, Army racked up 329 yards and six scores on the ground in the victory. The Black Knights are averaging 29.4 points a game on offense, and if they can hit 320 yards on the ground, that’s a good omen, as they’re 5-1 when hitting that mark this year.

On the other side, the Midshipmen last played on November 19, when they took down UCF, 17-14. Like Army, Navy has one of the best rushing units in the country, which they displayed yet again against Central Florida, netting 248 yards on the ground. The Midshipmen are averaging 240 yards a game on the ground, which ranks 7th in the NCAA, so this one promises to be yet another low scoring matchup that will likely come down to whichever team’s rushing defense is more stout.

Heading into this one, Navy is surrendering 24.7 points a game on defense and 85.6 rushing yards per contest and Army is giving up 23.0 points and 193.5 yards on the ground per game.

“This is a tremendous source of pride for me, personally,” Army Head Coach Jeff Monken said about the matchup. “I’m just so thrilled to be a part of this team and this game. It’s the greatest rivalry in sports and the intensity of the competitors in this game is unmatched. It’s just an incredible experience. Every year it’s the same – it’s the most competitive battle I’ve ever been a part of. You can throw out everything that’s happened in the first 11 games of the season. This game stands alone. I think both teams will play really hard and there’s an intensity to it all its own. Our guys are going to be excited and, hopefully, ready to play.”

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo is 10-4 against Army, and he says his players are hyped for this one.

“One thing I’ve learned about this game is that nothing prior means anything,” Niumatalolo said. “The game never changes. This is my 15th as a head coach and 25th overall, but it feels like the first one. I’m super proud of our team. I feel like we’re playing our best football right now and our senior group has a chance to go 3-1 against Army, so that’s my message to them.”

Navy leads the all-time series, 62-53-7, and has won two of the last three games in the series.