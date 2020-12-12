Army Navy Game 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Army Black Knights (7-2 Independent) will host the Navy Midshipmen (3-6, 3-4 AAC) in West Point on Saturday.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 Army-Navy Game online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch Navy vs Army live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Navy vs Army live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Navy vs Army live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch Navy vs Army live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

Army-Navy Game 2020 Preview

The Midshipmen are currently trying to right the ship, as they’re in the middle of a four-game losing streak. Navy lost to No. 24 Tulsa, 19-6, last week, and they managed just seven points the previous week in a loss to Memphis.

Freshman quarterback Xavier Arline made his debut in Navy’s loss to Tulsa, going 4-8 for 27 yards. It’s no secret to anyone watching that Navy is struggling on offense, and Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo hasn’t confirmed Arline will be the starter moving forward — although it certainly sounds that way.

“He did some good things last week, but he was also a freshman last week,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said about the young quarterback. ”But what better stage to prepare you for the biggest game of the year than playing the 22nd-ranked team in the country? We’re definitely encouraged by that.”

The Black Knights last played on October 21, when they won a close one over Georgia Southern, 28-27. Army ran for 243 yards, which, believe it or not, was 50+ yards shy of its per-game average. They boast the nation’s third-best rushing attack, and they’ll need to be in top form for this rivalry game, which is always a special one for both squads

These two teams usually square off on neutral territory, which makes this game one of the most unique matchups they’ve played in awhile. Army will host Navy for the first time in 77 years, and the Black Knights are favored by seven points in this one.

Niumatalolo also noted this week that the games against Army simply have a different feel to them. “There’s a chill that goes through you unlike any other game,” Niumatalolo said. “It’s the craziest thing because you’re in the locker room and it’s quiet, a little bit serene, and then you step outside and there’s this rush and you know it’s different.”

Army coach Jeff Monken agrees. “We are excited we are able to play this game here for only the fourth time in history,” Monken said. “The state of our world right now has forced the game away from Philadelphia. It will be special to play it here. It will be very nostalgic and really a great piece in the history of this rivalry.”