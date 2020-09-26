Army vs Cincinnati Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Army will look to move to 3-0 after a pair of blowout wins, but the Black Knights will get their toughest test of the season on the road against No. 14 Cincinnati.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Army vs Cincinnati online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Army vs Cincinnati Preview

Army has won its first two games of the season against Middle Tennessee and Louisiana-Monroe by a combined score of 79-7. But the competition will take a step up as the Black Knights hits the road to take on a Cincinnati squad that’s coming off a blowout win of their own last week against Austin Peay. The Bearcats were led by running back Gerrid Doaks, who notched four touchdowns.

“I don’t know if we can be put into a more exciting position in our third game than to play a team of Cincinnati’s caliber,” Army head coach Jeff Monken said. “This is an outstanding football team and one that we are going to have to be very prepared for and play extremely well to even be positioned to win the football game. It is an exciting opportunity for our players and certainly to have a matchup like this on national TV is a great opportunity for us to showcase West Point, this great institution and our program.”

The game is important for the Cincinnati as they kick into gear for the conference schedule. The program lost three games from its non-conference schedule, so the Bearcats tapped Army and it’s triple-option attack.

“You didn’t really know how the season was going to go,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. “We were curious if we were going to get games in or miss some games. It was, ‘Hey, let’s take any opportunity we have to play the game.’ There’s only one way to get better and that’s playing.”

Army has had a week off to prepare. The Black Knights were scheduled to take on BYU last week, but that game was scrapped.

“We got an extra week to prepare for Cincinnati,” Army quarterback Christian Anderson said. “That’s a huge advantage for us, just more practice and more time to get ready for them.”

The game will be played without fans, which is something most teams are still getting used to. Only family members and a limited number of cheerleaders and band members are allowed in Nippert Stadium.

“In reality, our kids didn’t have a problem with it,” Fickell said. “They actually handled it really well. The band and the cheerleaders did create some semblance of a good environment.”

Cincinatti is a 13-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 45 points.