Army vs Navy 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Army and Navy meet in the latest installment of their storied rivalry on Saturday, December 10.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Navy vs Army streaming live online:

Navy vs Army Football 2022 Preview

Army (5-6) and Navy (4-7) have new looks for uniforms when colliding on the field for the 122nd meeting on Saturday in Philadelphia.

The service academies might look new, but physical brands of run-oriented football will look quite familiar. Both teams average 239 or more yards rushing per game.

Army-Navy uniforms never disappoint 💯🔥 Which school has the better uniforms for this year's matchup? (via @NavyFB, @ArmyWP_Football) pic.twitter.com/DRvJC4NM5v — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 10, 2022

“I think this game is special no matter where it’s played,” Army head coach Jeff Monken said via The Associated Press. “It wouldn’t matter if we played this game in a parking lot. There’s so much emotion and so much at stake for those competing. It’s a great game.”

Army quarterback Tyhier Tyler will look to help the Black Knights with both his arm and his legs in the team’s quest for a bowl berth and rivalry win. Tyler averages 18.8 yards per completion when he throws the ball, and he averages five yards per run, and he has 12 rushing touchdowns.

Black Knights running back Tyson Riley give defenses trouble with 4.7 yards per carry. Jakobi Buchanan is also a playmaking threat out of the backfield with 4.1 yards per attempt and six touchdowns for third-best on the team.

Navy running back Daba Fofana leads the Midshipmen with 4.3 yards per carry plus six touchdowns this season. Wide receiver Maquel Haywood provides a spark when he touches the ball with 6.5 yards per carry, and he gains chunk yards, 16 per catch, when the Midshipmen throw the ball to him.

While Navy won’t make a bowl game with the win, a victory over Army would help the program.

“We’ve got a ways to go. We’ve missed our goals,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said via The Associated Press. “We’re not where we want to be. The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is always a focal point. A bowl game is a focal point for the team. We’re not quite where we want to be.”

Whether or not Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo is on the hot seat is another question.

“Ken’s done a great job for us,” Gladchuk said via the Associated Press. “He is a great representative of the academy, his relationship with his players is extraordinary. But he’s under the same type of analysis we all are. Winning is important to morale. Winning is important to the expectations of the institution. We have a tremendous investment in our programs at large, including football. With that comes the expectation of success.”