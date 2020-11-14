Where to Watch Army vs Tulane Football

The Army Black Knights (6-1) head to Yulman Stadium in New Orleans to take on the Tulane Green Wave (4-4) on Saturday.

Army vs Tulane Preview

It has been three weeks since the Black Knights have seen the field after their game against Air Force was cancelled last week. Army last saw action October 24, when it handed a 49-3 beatdown to Mercer. The Black Knights continued to dominate with their ridiculously productive running game, gaining 297 yards on the ground in the win. The victory sealed Army’s invitation to the Independence Bowl in late December.

The Black Knights have been making the most of an injury-riddled squad this season, particularly under center, which is one of the many reasons head coach Jeff Monken and company have been leaning so hard on the running game.

“We’re playing a lot of guys that don’t really have a lot of game experience in some skilled positions, particularly the quarterback position,” Monken said this week. “I’m really excited to see them get some game experience and build the reps that they frankly haven’t had in practice.”

The Green Wave enter this game winners of two straight, scoring 38 points in each of their last two victories.

“I like where we are right now,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz said heading into their matchup with Army. “It sure looks a lot better that it did two weeks ago. The guys did a good job fighting through a lot of adversity and getting back to even,” Fritz said, adding: “They have a team game plan every week—control the ball offensively, dominate the clock, not give up big plays defensively and play good field position in the kicking game. We have to match all that.”

Monken has yet to beat Tulane in three tries, and Tulane’s freshman quarterback Michael Pratt says his team has a plan to make it four in a row over Monken: making Army choose to defend either the run or the pass, because Tulane does both fairly well. “The defense has to choose one,” Pratt said. “If they are going to load the box, we are going to spread the field out. No matter what they do, we are able to execute.”

The Green Wave has the No. 3 rushing offense in the AAC, grinding out a whopping 230.8 yards on the ground per game, so Army’s defense will be challenged in a big way.