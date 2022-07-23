Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Florida Cup 2022 in US

Arsenal takes on Chelsea in the Florida Cup on Saturday, July 23, in Orlando.

In the US, the match (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch a live stream of Arsenal vs Chelsea live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $6.99 per month (or $20.97 for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview

Instead of facing each other in their home city of London, Arsenal meets Chelsea in Orlando for a big friendly match in the Florida Cup.

Arsenal previously beat Orland City FC 3-1 on Thursday, July 21, in the Florida Cup. Eddie Nketiah broke a 1-1 tie in the second half with a goal for Arsenal. Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Martinelli also scored goals for the Gunners.

“It’s going well but there are a lot of things to improve,” Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta told the media via Tribal Football.

“In terms of the consistency, the level that we play from minute zero to 95, has to still improve. Physically still we are not there because we haven’t loaded the players with 90 minutes yet, but there a lot of positive signs at the same time,” Arteta continued.

“Right from the beginning it was very lively, from both supporters, but we suffered in the first half, physically,” Arteta added. “We didn’t pick up the rhythm, it’s warm, it’s humid and we didn’t show the determination to play the way we want to play.”

“The game was open. But the second half was completely different, we took control of the game and played the way we wanted to play. We generated so many chances and the boys enjoyed it more,” he concluded.

Chelsea looks to bounced back after falling to Charlotte FC 5-3 on penalty kicks after 1-1 tie on Thursday. Christian Pulisic scored in regulation for Chelsea, but Charlotte went 5-5 on penalty kicks to win.

“Second half, it took us half-an-hour to show some quality and then it was maybe for ten minutes, so it was not good at all,” Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel told the media via The Athletic’s Jacob Whitehead. “Not offensively, not structure-wise, not in effort, hunger to be the dominant team. It was not good enough.”

“If we keep on struggling to feel these things and finish these things off, it will not be the first time we get punished. If you keep an opponent alive, belief alive, the stadium alive, anything can happen. So this is on us,” Tuchel added. “I had the feeling they played with more courage, man on man in the second half and we struggled to escape because we didn’t move enough.”