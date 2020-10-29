Arsenal vs Dundalk TV Channel USA: Where to Watch Europa League

Arsenal will host Dundalk in an Europa League showdown at Emirates Stadium Thursday.

In the United States, the match (4 p.m. ET) will be televised in Spanish on TUDN. But if you don’t have cable or you would rather watch in English, anyone in the US can watch every 2020-21 Europa League match live on CBS All-Access, which is available through Amazon Prime or CBS.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch a live stream of Arsenal vs Dundalk in the US:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all CBS content (both your local CBS channel and CBS All-Access) on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch Arsenal vs Dundalk live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matches on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch Arsenal vs Dundalk live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matches on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

You can watch a live stream of TUDN, TUDNxtra, UniMas, Galavision and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. Those channels are available in the main package or the Fubo Latino package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arsenal vs Dundalk live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Arsenal vs Dundalk Preview

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is confident in his team’s chances despite his group winning just two of its last six games. Still, he’s not overlooking Dundalk, and he gave the underdogs some major respect heading into their matchup.

“I’ve heard some really positive things about Dundalk. What I’ve seen is a really determined coach, how united they are, they are really well organized and they fight really hard,” he said, adding: “They will come here with an incredible passion. They are the underdogs. That will give them a lot of energy and I expect them at full gas trying to beat us here. This is football. I have seen a lot of things in this game and I never take anything for granted. I always expect the opponent to be at their best. We’ll see what happens.”

Dundalk is coming off a 2-1 Europa League loss at home to Molde. Sean Murray’s header gave them a 1-0 lead at the half, but they also gave up two second half goals, and that made all the difference.

Manager Filippo Giovagnoli knows his team will be playing the underdog role, and that’s fine with him. “Of course they are better than us but this is the challenge,” Giovagnoli said earlier this month. “You want to fill the gap in some way. How are we going to fill the gap? Let’s see. We need to play with a lot of heart and run a lot and be a little bit crazy and brave but we are going to try. We have nothing to lose. Anything is possible. I am here, I am the proof that anything is possible in life.”

Injury-wise, David Luiz, Pablo Mari Calum Chambers and Bukayo Saka are all nursing various ailments and will likely miss the match for Arsenal. Arteta confirmed this week that Luiz will sit, but there’s a chance Saka could still go.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams:

Arsenal: Runarsson; Cedric, Mustafi, Gabriel Kolasinac; Willock, Elneny, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles; Nketiah

Dundalk: Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Cleary, Leahy; Shields, Mountney, Sloggett, Murray, Duffy; Hoban