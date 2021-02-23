How to Watch ‘Assembly Required’ Online Without Cable

What time is it? Tool Time. Because Tim Allen and Richard Karn are reuniting for a new show called Assembly Required, premiering Tuesday, February 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Assembly Required streaming online for free:

‘Assembly Required’ Preview

Strap on your tool belts, Home Improvement fans because Tim Allen and Richard Karn are back for a new DIY competition series called Assembly Required co-starring do-it-yourselfer April Wilkerson.

According to the History Channel press release, “In this new hourly, 10-episode competition series Tim Allen and Richard Karn spotlight the best and brightest makers from across the country, as they compete head-to-head, to create mind-blowing builds — everything from a dual all-season ice melter/leaf blower and all-in-one riding comfort mower to a do-it-yourself jacuzzi and BBQ bicycle — which not only pushes each builder beyond their limits but challenges their inner fixer and inventor to build it bigger, better and more powerful. Additionally, the duo will be joined by woodworking do-it-yourself YouTube star April Wilkerson who will act as the series’ own resident expert.”

“They say a longtime friend is someone who responds with, ‘This is by far your worst idea ever’ … Fortunately, this was a great idea working with Richard,” said Allen in a statement. “I loved those days doing ‘Tool Time.’ We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing building skills. Plus it gives me more time to make fun of his fake beard.”

“Tim has always been jealous of my facial hair…mainly because when he grows his it looks a bit off…but I will say this has been one of his best ideas ever,” said Karn. “Working alongside him has been the bright spot of this difficult year. We see eye to eye on a lot of things, but if nothing else this show has brought out the differences in our own personal design preferences and when you add in the creativity of our contestants, well let’s just say, it brings me great joy to be a part of this!”

The way the show works is every week, three builders will compete from the comfort of their own homes as Allen and Karn virtually oversee the competition and provide color commentary. Wilkerson will break down each build and give the audience an idea of what the competitors are doing.

Round one is a “make or break challenge,” which means they have 90 minutes to complete an item that Allen and Karn have chosen using items from their “mystery crate.” Two of the three competitors will move on to round two, which is the “run with it challenge.” In this round, they have five days “to construct something that has never been created before by using the contents of another ‘mystery crate’ as well as parts from their round one build.”

What they don’t know is that Wilkerson will enter with “April’s Secret Challenge” that may up-end everything. In the end, the final two builds are sent to Allen and he and Karn will personally test each one. The winning builder gets $5000.

Assembly Required airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.