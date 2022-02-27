Atlanta United vs SKC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City will look to get the new season off to a strong start on Sunday, February 27.

The match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Atlanta United vs Sporting KC online for free.

Atlanta United vs Sporting KC Preview

Atlanta United and Sporting KC will meet for just the fourth time and for the first time since 2019. Both squads look to build on 2021 MLS Cup playoff appearances.

United head coach Gonzalo Pineda guided the team to the postseason in his first year. With key starters back and key additions, Pineda expects more success in 2022. New additions include Andrew Gutman, Dom Dwyer, and Ozzie Alonso.

“It’s very good to have that preparation and see the progress from the very beginning, almost from scratch,” Pineda said according to Sandy McAfee of the United’s website. “You start to build all the principles or the situation that you want to see in the game. And it’s been fantastic to see that.”

Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes begins his 14th year at the helm. The team will look to alleviate the losses of Illie Sanchez and Jaylin Lindsey. New additions Logan Ndenbe, Robert Voloder, and Nikola Vujnovic will help the team stay toward the top of the Western Conference.

“Throughout the years, they’ve been applying the same system, the same style, and it’s a very good style,” Pineda said per McAfee. “I have a lot of respect for Peter Vermes. They’ve always been consistent, which is something I admire.”

Vermes expects his team to keep playing at high level year in and year out. He has nine playoff appearances in the past decade and an MLS Cup in 2013.

“For the most part, I think we do that all the time, and that’s what we’re going to try to do again this year,” Vermes said per KSHB 41. “Do we have the players to do that? Yes, we do. Do we miss guys? Yes, for sure.”

Atlanta comes into the game with a few players out due to injury and one to suspension. That includes Machop Chol, Franco Ibarra, and Jake Mulraney. Alan Franco will miss the game due to suspension.

Sporting K.C. won’t have Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda, Nikola Vujnovic. Pulido leaves a particular void with eight goals and two assists last sea son.

“Will Alan be missed? Of course,” Vermes said per KSHB 41. “He’s a special player, for sure. But this is the business that we are in. Things happen, players get injured, players leave the club. All kinds of things always happen, and you have to be able to adapt and adjust.”

The United went 4-0 in preseason play while Sporting K.C. went 0-1-2.