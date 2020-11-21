Atletico vs Barcelona Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid clash on Saturday at Wanda Metropolitano with three important points in the standings on the line.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Atletico vs Barcelona online for free:

Atletico vs Barcelona Preview

Atletico is seeking its fifth consecutive La Liga win as it hosts Barcelona and Lionel Messi. Depending on what happens in the earlier games, Atletico could move into a tie for first place with a win.

But they’ll have a break and extended jinx against Barcelona in La Liga play. Under Diego Simeone, Atletico has faced Barcelona 17 times, notching 11 defeats and six draws.

“Every game is an opportunity and this is no different,” Simeone said. “We’ll try and take the game to where we think we can do them the most harm. We’re up against a side with hierarchy, a squad that’s being refreshed, with some really talented youngsters and more experienced heads.

“It’ll be hard, difficult and complex – as it always is against them.”

The game would have marked the debut for Luis Suarez against his former club. However, the Uruguayan striker is out with COVID-19. Lucas Torreira is also out with a positive test.

“Getting into all the protocols would be taking a position where it’s not my place to do that. We’re part of society and obviously we’re in a situation where this (a positive COVID-19 test) could happen to anyone,” Simeone told a news conference,” Simeone said. “We’ll have to do what the other players do, wait the time out until Luis (Suarez) and Lucas (Torreira) can get back with us as soon as possible. Right now in the world this could happen to anyone and we need to resolve that.”

Barcelona is just 1-2-1 in its last four La Liga games, the latest outing a 5-2 win against Betis. The team is dealing with some drama however after a former agent of teammate Antoine Griezmann criticized Lionel Messi.

“I need to defend Leo because if something happened to me after a trip of 15 hours in a plane back to Barcelona — you go outside and there is a lot of press asking that type of question — I would be dangerous and hate them as well,” Koeman said on Friday.

“We have to respect people like Messi more. And from what I have seen on the field and in training, there is no problem between (Messi and Griezmann).”

Barcelona is +145 to win the matchup. Atletico is listed at +145 to win.