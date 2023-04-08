A-Day 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Auburn Spring Game Online

It may be Easter weekend, but for football fans, it’s time for the spring games. Auburn’s spring football game, also known as “A-Day,” will take place on Saturday, April 8.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Auburn Spring Game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Auburn Spring Game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Auburn Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Auburn Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Auburn Spring Game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Auburn Spring Game live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Auburn Football A-Day 2023 Preview

For A-Day 2023, new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is changing things up a bit. Instead of a regular football game, he is going to start the defense “with a lead of approximately three touchdowns,” according to AuburnTigers.com. Then the offense “starting from various distances, will have the rest of the afternoon to try to catch and surpass the defense’s total.”

“If the defense can hold the offenses to under that number of points the defense wins the spring game and they’ll get to eat steak and the losers will eat a hot dog. That’s the best format I know,” said Freeze.

Freeze also said that he wants to temper fan expectations. Auburn finished near the bottom of the SEC West in 2022 with a 2-6 conference record and a 5-7 overall record, leaving them ineligible to go to a bowl game.

“Unrealistic expectations lead to frustration. I don’t want anybody to be frustrated. Don’t want to show too much of what we think we might be really good at. There’s nothing on tape of what this new staff is exactly like,” said Freeze. “I want our fans to be excited about the momentum that is being created here. Do we have still a ways to go? Yes, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be excited about where we are currently. Somehow I’ve got to try to figure out a way that I want all those things to occur, and that’s not easy. You want to make all 15 of our practices count. That’s a very difficult setting for us to really do what we want to do. … I want to prepare the Auburn family that we’re going to do the best we can to hopefully give them a game I hope they can enjoy.”

Freeze also said that he would actually prefer the spring game to be a scrimmage against another school and his idea is you sell tickets and the proceeds go to charity.

“The solution is [to] allow us to scrimmage somebody on A-Day, another team. Everybody would get out of it exactly what they want. Let’s adopt a charity to give all the proceeds to. People will come see that and you’re decreasing your injury possibilities by 50 percent. I think it would be great for the sport,” said Freeze.

