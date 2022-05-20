Where to Watch Auburn vs Louisiana Softball Regional Today

Auburn and Louisiana at Lafayette meet the Clemson Regional on Friday, May 20.

Auburn vs Louisiana Softball Preview

Louisiana at Lafayette (45-11) comes into the NCAA tournament with one of the best records in the nation but will contend with a tough Auburn squad (39-15) right off the bat.

The No. 22-ranked Ragin Cajuns won the Sun Belt Conference title convincingly with a 7-1 win over Texas State on May 14. Louisiana Lafayette have their sights set on more after starting the regular season with grueling schedule against national powers in Alabama, LSU, and Texas.

“When you go against an Alabama or a Texas early in the year, you’re going to learn a lot about yourself and I think that’s what we did,” Ragin Cajuns interim head coach Justin Robichaux said via 103.7 The Game. “This team broke the huddle on Day 1 with Oklahoma City on their mind, and they know it’s going to be a dogfight.”

Louisiana at Lafayette has been playing without head coach Gerry Glasco due to COVID-19 protocols. Glasco may not return to the dugout for the regionals according to 103.7 The Game.

Auburn comes into the tournament with high expectations, looking to end a five-year streak of losing in the regionals. The 17th-ranked Tigers are making an eighth-straight NCAA tournament appearance.

“It is going to be all about defense this weekend,” Auburn head coach Mickey Dean said via Auburn athletics. “There’s great offense and pitching in this regional. The first thing that has to happen to win this regional is strong defense. Then you are going to have great command of your pitches in the circle, especially with location and spin, because we are facing some strong hitting teams.”

The winner will face either No. 10 seed and host Clemson (39-15) or UNCW (32-13) on Saturday. The Louisiana-Auburn loser will look to keep its season alive against the Clemson-UNCW loser in the first elimination game on Saturday.

The Clemson Regional champion will take on the Stillwater Regional champion in the Super Regionals next weekend. Oklahoma State, Nebraska, North Texas, and Fordham will vie for the Stillwater Regional title this weekend.

Clemson (S.C.) Regional

Friday Games

Game 1: UNCW (32-13) vs. No. 10 seed Clemson (39-15), noon

Game 2: University of Louisiana at Lafayette (45-11) vs. Auburn (39-15), 2:30 p.m.

Saturday Games

Game 3 — 1 p.m. (Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner)

Game 4 — 3:30 p.m. (Game 1 loser vs. Game 2)

Game 5 — 6 p.m. (Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser)

Sunday Games