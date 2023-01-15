Australian Open 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Every Match in US

The women’s side of the 2023 Australian Open is guaranteed a new winner after Ashleigh Barty’ surprising retirement, while the men’s side will feature the return of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, setting up what should be a thrilling two weeks in Melbourne.

In the US, daily coverage of the tournament will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of every match on ESPN+, or you can watch a simulcast of the TV broadcasts on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 Australian Open:

By far the best option if you want to stream as much of the Australian Open as possible, ESPN+ will include every match of the tournament:

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 Australian Open live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you just want to watch some of the bigger matches for free, you can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 Australian Open live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 Australian Open live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 Australian Open live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 Australian Open live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

Australian Open 2023 Preview

On the men’s side of the 2023 Australian Open, reigning champ Rafael Nadal will certainly be in contention, but red-hot Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win. It will most likely come down to a battle between the two stars, though Danieel Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, and Stefanos Tsitsipas could all sneak in there as well.

On the women’s side, reigning Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty isn’t playing this year because she retired in 2022 at the age of 25. She and her husband Garry Kissick are expecting their first child together, she announced on Instagram on January 6.

With Barty out, NBC Sports reports that Iga Swiatek is favored to win, but Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia are all right in the hunt as well.

There has been a lot of speculation that 2023 is Nadal’s retirement year, which he has denied in interviews. Following his loss in the United Cup, a reporter in the post-match press conference asked him about retiring and he said that when the day comes that he is retiring, he’ll let everyone know.

“I lost my match – that’s it, no? Every time that I am coming to a press conference [after a loss], it seems that I have to retire. You are very, very interested in my retirement. I mean, that for the moment is not the case. When this day arrives, I’m going to let you know, guys. Don’t keep going with the retirement [questions], because I am here to keep playing tennis,” said Nadal.

He later added that there isn’t one specific reason he keeps playing. He keeps doing it because he enjoys the sport, telling reporters, “I don’t want to and I don’t need to keep playing for no one reason. The only reason that I make sense to keep playing if I really enjoy what I do, and I really feel it.”

In his own press conference, Novak Djokovic said that he plays his best tennis in Australia, so he’s ready, but he also doesn’t come in with any expectations about how well he is going to do in the tournament.

“Looking forward to come because I always play very well and probably the best tennis of my career on Australian soil,” said Djokovic, adding, “I don’t have any expectations. I just try to stay in the moment. Now my focus is on here, I try to do well in this tournament.”

The 2023 Australian Open takes place from January 15 to 29, with U.S. coverage airing on ESPN and ESPN 2.