How to Watch B Positive Streaming Online Without Cable

The latest comedy to debut this fall is B Positive, premiering Thursday, November 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch B Positive streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand CBS content on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch B Positive live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch B Positive live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch B Positive live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch B Positive live or on-demand on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

‘B Positive’ Preview

B Positive – Pilot (Sneak Peek 2)Drew, a recently divorced father, discovers he needs a kidney and finds his donor in the last person he ever would've imagined, on the series premiere of B Positive, Thursday, November 5 at 8:30/7:30c. Only CBS 2020-10-30T16:41:48Z

Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star in this new comedy from Chuck Lorre and Marco Pennette about a therapist named Drew (Middleditch) who is faced with finding a kidney donor when he runs into a woman, Gina (Ashford) from his past who volunteers her own.

Drew is a recently-divorced dad who starts forming an unlikely and life-affirming friendship with Gina as they begin a journey that will forever affect both of their lives. Kether Donohue co-stars as Gabby, Gina’s best friend; Sara Rue is Julia, Drew’s ex-wife; Izzy G. is Maddie, Drew and Julia’s teenage daughter; and Terrence Terrell is Eli, a new friend of Drew’s who is also going through dialysis.

The premiere focuses on Drew and Gina reconnecting after all these years, followed by episode two, “Die Alysis,” airing November 12, which teases, “When Drew’s condition worsens, he needs to make sure Gina is still serious about donating her kidney and winds up making her an offer she can’t refuse.”

B Positive – Pilot (Sneak Peek 1)Drew, a recently divorced father, discovers he needs a kidney and finds his donor in the last person he ever would've imagined, on the series premiere of B Positive, Thursday, November 5 at 8:30/7:30c. Only CBS 2020-10-30T16:41:52Z

Drew and Gina were high school acquaintances and she has grown up into a hard-partying lady who drives a senior van for an assisted living facility. The condition of the kidney donation is that she must stay clean and sober for three months before the transplant.

The New York Post’s review says that Lorre has struck sitcom gold again, writing, “B Positive moves quickly along without any distracting throwaways, and there’s a nice chemistry between Middleditch, late of HBO’s Silicon Valley, and Ashford, who’s good in just about everything (particularly on Showtime’s Masters of Sex). They both know their way around a spunky line of dialogue, and the writing is clever in establishing a comic framework that should propel the series along as Drew and Gina continue their journey together.”

B Positive airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jeff Probst on When He Thinks the Show Will End