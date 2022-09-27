Bachelor in Paradise 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The hit “Bachelor” spinoff “Bachelor in Paradise” is back for its eighth season, premiering on Tuesday, September 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “Bachelor in Paradise” streaming live online:

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Preview

The best heroes and villains from recent “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” seasons are back for “Bachelor in Paradise. According to the ABC synopsis, “they may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.”

The press release continues:

Tropic like it’s hot! Bachelor Nation favorites flock to the beach as biggest group ever looking for another chance at love for the fall debut of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with the largest-ever cast of fan favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise. With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, the latest group of hopeful hotties and a few sexy surprises are ready to make waves and catch feelings this fall when the eighth season of the hit series returns.

The cast is as follows:

Romeo Alexander of “The Bachelorette” season 18

Michael Allio of “The Bachelorette” season 17

Shanae Ankney of “The Bachelor” season 26

Jill Chin of “The Bachelor” season 26

Brittany Galvin of “The Bachelor” season 25

Justin Glaze of “The Bachelorette” season 17

Hunter Haag of “The Bachelor” season 26

Sierra Jackson of “The Bachelor” season 26

Brandon Jones of “The Bachelorette” season 18

Hailey Malles of “The Bachelor” season 26

Kira Mengistu of “The Bachelor” season 26

Lace Morris of “The Bachelor” season 20

Logan Palmer of “The Bachelorette” season 19

Genevieve Parisi of “The Bachelor” season 26

Jacob Rapini of “The Bachelorette” season 19

Serene Russell of “The Bachelor” season 26

Andrew Spencer of “The Bachelorette” season 17

Teddi Wright of “The Bachelor” season 26

Casey Woods of “The Bachelorette” season 18

Ashley Iaconetti (“The Bachelor” season 19) and her husband, Jared Haibon (“The Bachelorette” season 11), who found love on the beaches of “Bachelor in Paradise,” are also set to appear later in the season.

On an episode of the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, host Palmer said that this season is “insane.”

“It’s insane down here. It’s absolutely crazy. There’s all these people. It is just so much chaos, so much drama and yes, never before seen things [are] taking place in paradise. I’ve been watching this show for years, huge fan of it. And we’ve been switching things up. We’ve been changing things up. It’s hard to keep track of it all, to be honest,” said Palmer.

“Bachelor in Paradise” season eight premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.