How to Watch Bad Hombres Showtime Documentary Online

The latest in Showtime’s string of sports documentaries is Bad Hombres, which chronicles the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, the world’s only binational professional baseball team. It premieres Friday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

‘Bad Hombres’ Preview

Bad Hombres (2020) Official Trailer | Premieres Oct. 16 at 9 PM ET/PT | SHOWTIME Sports DocumentaryBAD HOMBRES follows the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, the world's only binational pro baseball team, and explores U.S.-Mexico border relations through the lens of baseball, revealing how the team's cross-border heritage provides a symbol of unity. The SHOWTIME documentary premieres on Friday, October 16 at 9 PM ET/PT. Stream 30 days for FREE. Try… 2020-10-06T18:00:01Z

Bad Hombres is Showtime Sports Documentary Films’ latest effort, exploring the contentious U.S.-Mexico border relations through the lens of the only binational professional baseball team in the world.

The feature-length film chronicles the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, the world’s only binational professional baseball team. Amid the United States government’s proposal for a border wall, and with U.S.-Mexico relations at a low point, the team’s cross-border heritage provides a powerful symbol of unity, joining countries, cities, and families.

Bad Hombres follows the Tecolotes as their season unfolds, revealing what life is genuinely like in two border cities besieged by divisive rhetoric and policies, all in the shadow of America’s pastime. Filmed over the course of the 2019 Mexican Baseball League season, the documentary examines the crossroads of perspectives as human trafficking, drug cartels, environmentalists and asylum seekers intersect with the Tecolotes’ pennant race.

Former Associated Press journalist-turned-filmmaker Andrew Glazer told the Chicago Sun-Times that he came up with the idea for the project after seeing a reference about the team in a 2018 New Yorker story about singer Alejandro Escovedo. The team gave him access to players during the 2019 season while Glazer also documented the news around the border.

“I wanted to take viewers on this immersive journey so they could see what I saw,” Glazer said. “I didn’t want to change any minds but I wanted to share the truth.”

Bad Hombres premieres Friday, October 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

