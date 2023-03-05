Bahrain GP 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free in US

Formula 1 racing returns this weekend with the Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday, March 5.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The race (9:55 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN

Bahrain Grand Prix 2023 Preview

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the winner of the previous two races, is the favorite to win again here. Lewis Hamilton will be another driver to watch, as will Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

The race is 57 laps and is known for its tricky corners and turns.

Per Motor Authority, the 3.36-mile race “is one of the most abrasive on the calendar. It consists of a mix of high-speed straights and hairpins with heavy braking. Turn 10 is one of the trickiest corners because it has a long, combined corner entry that gets tighter toward the apex, in this case over a blind crest. Drivers begin to apply the brakes while also negotiating the wide corner arc of Turn 9 and the track drops away at the apex. All of these factors cause the front-left tire to go light and increase the risk of a lock-up.”

After three days of testing last week, each driver had two practices on the track on Friday prior to the start of the race on Sunday, in addition to another practice and a qualifying round on Saturday.

“We have a lot of data from today that we can look over tonight,” Mercedes’ George Russell said after his practice runs. “We made some big changes from testing to today, so we need to evaluate whether they have worked as anticipated. We have set the car up in a slightly different window to last week; it feels better but that doesn’t always mean that it’s faster.”

“We have some work to do over one lap and that should automatically put us in better shape for the long run,” Red Bull’s Sergio Perez added. “We explored the car a bit today and generally we have a good idea on how to set-up for tomorrow. I think everything is close at the top, certainly Aston Martin and Ferrari look strong, and I think it is going to go down to who puts the best lap together in qualifying and who has the better race pace on Sunday.”

This is the first race of 23 on the slate for Formula 1 this year, culminating with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on November 26. This will be the 19th edition of the Bahrain GP. Hamilton has the most wins in the history of the race with five.