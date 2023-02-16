How to Watch Barcelona vs Manchester United Online in US

Barcelona and Manchester United will face off on February 16 in the first leg of a Europa League knockout round play-off tie at the Nou Camp.

In the United States, the match (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised only on TUDN, but if you don’t have cable or you want to watch the broadcast in English, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime or Paramount+, which both come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Barcelona vs Manchester United streaming live online:

Barcelona vs Manchester United Preview

United has won 12 of its last 15 overall matches, while Barca has gone 3-0 in the month of February in Spanish LaLiga competition. In fact, Barcelona hasn’t lost in any competition since October of 2022, when it fell to Real Madrid 3-0. Barca currently leads Madrid in La Liga by 11 points.

Barcelona has won four the last five times these two teams have faced each other and United has won five Europa League games in a row, so both teams enter this one on impressive streaks. These two two teams last met in 2019, in the Champions League quarterfinal. Barcelona won the first leg, 1-0 at Old Trafford and also took the second leg, 3-0, at the Camp Nou.

Barca will be without two of its key veteran players in this match, Sergio Busquets (ankle) and Ousmane Dembele (foot), while Christian Eriksen (ankle) Donny van de Beek (knee) and Scott McTominay (muscle) are all out.

Here’s what the coach of each squad had to say about the upcoming matchup:

“I think Barcelona and [us] as well [would] have preferred to play [this match] in the final,” Man United coach Erik ten Hag said about the matchup. “We are looking forward [to it], it [takes] a lot of energy searching for that finish, and it will be a great game. Hopefully, everyone is fit for Barcelona and for us. So, we see a game [that will be played] at the highest level. … I think it’s going to be a good challenge.”

“It’s a huge game, a spectacular knockout tie for anyone who likes football,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “Both teams have hit their best form of the season. But nobody can call it a Champions League game because we’re playing in the Europa League. … Things might get decided tomorrow, but it’s really the second leg that concerns me. It’s a shame we won’t be playing at home.”

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Barcelona: GK: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, RB: Jules Kounde, CB: Ronald Araujo, CB: Andreas Christensen, LB: Jordi Alba, CM: Frenkie de Jong, CM: Franck Kessie, CM: Pedri, RW: Raphinha, ST: Robert Lewandowski, LW: Gavi

Man United: GK: David de Gea, RB: Diogo Dalot, CB: Raphael Varane, CB: Lisandro Martinez, LB: Luke Shaw, CM: Casemiro, CM: Fred, RM: Jadon Sancho, AM: Bruno Fernandes, LM: Marcus Rashford, ST: Wout Weghorst