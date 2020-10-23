Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch in US for Free

Two of the top teams in Spanish football clash when Barcelona takes on Real Madrid in the El Clasico 2020 at Camp Nou.

In the United States, the match (9:45 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Barcelona vs Real Madrid online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. Both channels are available in either the base package or the Fubo Latino package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Sling TV offers several different bundles and add-ons, many of which include beIN Sports and/or beIN Sports en Español. Sling is the cheapest streaming service with beIN Sports if you plan on keeping it long term.

Both the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” (49 channels) and “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” (58 channels) bundles include beIn Sports. They come with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

The “World Sports” package (seven channels) includes beIN Sports and costs $10 per month or $60 for a year:

Get Sling TV World Sports

The “Best of Spanish” package (23 channels) includes beIN Sports en Español and beIn Sports Connect. It costs $5 per month for the first month ($10 per month after that):

Get Sling TV Best of Spanish

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

The Ronald Koeman Era took a bit of a turn this past weekend, as Barcelona lost 1-0 to Getafe. It was a surprising and uninspiring loss with very few highlights. Lionel Messi almost had a goal, hitting the post with one strike, and Antoine Griezmann missed a shot at close range, but other than that, Barca failed to mount much of an attack at all. The poor showing has left many wondering what to expect from Koeman and company against Madrid.

Koeman said after the match that while his top superstar hasn’t looked like himself of late, he’s not too concerned moving forward.

“Maybe, at the moment, Messi’s performances could be better,” Koeman said, before adding: “But he is happy, he is working hard and he wants to be the captain. I don’t have a single complaint. He has also had some bad luck. He hit the post [in the loss to Getafe] and on another day that goes in. I don’t have any doubts about his performances and we’re going to see him [at his best] in the upcoming games, I’m sure.”

Real Madrid is also coming off two rather head-scratching losses in a row. Los Blancos just lost 1-0 to Cadiz at home last weekend, an embarrassing upset few saw coming, and they followed that up with a 3-2 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League play this week.

“I did not see the team as I wanted and when you do not see the team as you wanted it is your fault,” Real coach Zinedine Zidane said, taking responsibility for his team’s loss. “It’s a bad game, a bad night. I’m the coach and it’s up to me to find the solution. We deserve the criticism, all of us, and me first … I am responsible and I have to look for solutions because that cannot happen.”

Real Madrid clearly missed the services of Sergio Ramos on the defensive side, and the two second-half goals they mounted in the loss never gave them enough momentum.

Considering these recent defeats, this match now seems as though it will mean more to both Barcelona and Real Madrid, as neither squad wants to suffer yet another loss. It also promises to be a wildly competitive game, as most are when these two teams play.

In the 244 total games played between them, Barcelona has won 96, Real Madrid has won 96, and there have been 52 ties.