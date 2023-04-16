How to Watch Barry Season 4 Online for Free

Hit hitman dramedy “Barry” is back for its fourth and final season, premiering Sunday, April 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll be able to watch new episodes of “Barry” via HBO Max after they air on HBO, but HBO Max doesn’t offer a free trial, so here are some other options for watching “Barry” online:

‘Barry’ Season 4 Preview

When we last saw hitman Barry (Bill Heder) and his cohorts, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) wanted to get revenge on Natalie (D’Arcy Carden) for recording her meltdown and Barry tried to talk her down. But as they were arguing about it, someone from Traci’s (Jolene Van Vugt) biker gang — Traci is out for revenge against Barry for killing her brother Taylor (Dale Pavinski) — bursts into the studio and badly beat Sally and Barry. Sally managed to stab the biker in the neck and then beat him to death with a bat.

After disposing of the body, Sally fled back to Joplin, Missouri, and Cousineau (Henry Winkler) and Janice’s (Paula Newsome) father Jim (Robert Wisdom) got Barry arrested by a SWAT team for Janice’s murder.

In happier news, Cristobal (Michael Irby) and Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) were finally able to be together after Hank escaped his dungeon and shot Elena (Krizia Bajos).

When the show returns for its final season, all eight episodes are directed by star Hader. Ahead of its premiere, Hader said in a statement, “It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion.”

“After three masterful seasons of ‘Barry,’ we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story. It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew,” added HBO and HBO Max executive vice president of comedy programming Amy Gravitt.

The season four description, according to the HBO press release, is as follows:

Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this – the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.

As per tradition, the episode titles and descriptions for “Barry” season four are hilariously vague. There are as follows:

Season 4, Episode 1: “yikes”

Debuts: SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Are you mad at me?

Season 4, Episode 2: “bestest place on the earth”

Debuts: SUNDAY, APRIL 16

Here it comes.

Season 4, Episode 3: “you’re charming”

Debuts: SUNDAY, APRIL 23

What’s wrong with you?

Season 4, Episode 4: “it takes a psycho”

Debuts: SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Damn…

Season 4, Episode 5: “tricky legacies”

Debuts: SUNDAY, MAY 7

Things have changed.

Season 4, Episode 6: “the wizard”

Debuts: SUNDAY, MAY 14

Lock the door.

Season 4, Episode 7: “a nice meal”

Debuts: SUNDAY, MAY 21

I was talking about office supplies!

The fourth and final season of “Barry” premieres premiering Sunday, April 16 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HBO.