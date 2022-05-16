‘Basketball Wives’ Season 10 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Popular reality show “Basketball Wives” is back for its 10th season, premiering Monday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Basketball Wives” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Basketball Wives’ Season 10 Preview

Play

Basketball Wives season 10 trailer 🏀🔥 BasketBall wives premiers May 16th at 8pm only on VH1 2022-04-18T23:08:00Z

Your favorite “Basketball Wives” are back for the explosive 10th season as the women try to navigate their everyday lives and make a better future for their families, according to the VH1 press release.

It continues:

It’s a whole new ball game as the ladies are back and ready to level up with a reunion of friends from past and present, all the while finding connections that both bring them closer together – and at times threaten to tear them further apart. Featuring veteran cast members Jackie, Malaysia and Jennifer and MVPs from seasons past Brandi, Angel, Duffey, Brooke and Brittish with appearances by Shaunie, Nia and Noria, we’ll follow the boss ladies as they focus on their families, relationships, and business ventures while clearing up their pasts to make a better future.

“I cannot say how proud I am to have created and produced such a successful television franchise with VH1,” said executive producer Shaunie O’Neal in a statement. “’Basketball Wives has’ gone above and beyond my wildest dreams. How awesome is it to say ‘tune in to SEASON 10? 10?!’”

According to E! Online, in the 10th season, Brandy will see Malaysia for the first time in five years, while Angel is busy preparing for the arrival of her baby with “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star Roccstar.

One fan-favorite who will not be a part of the season is Evelyn Lozada, who announced that in June 2021 that she was leaving the show.

“I am no longer going to do ‘Basketball Wives.’ I think that it’s time for me to open up the universe to other things,” Lozada told E’s “Daily Pop,” adding, “It’s not the most positive energy. Now I have a conscience about what I say and what I do and what my kids are going to see.”

“Basketball Wives” season 10 premieres Monday, May 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.