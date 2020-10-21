Bayern vs Atletico TV Channel USA: Where to Watch Champions League

Bayern Munich will begin its Champions League title defense as they take on Atletico Madrid at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET) will be televised in Spanish on TUDN and UniMas. But if you don’t have cable or you would rather watch in English, anyone in the US can watch every 2020-21 Champions League match live on CBS All-Access, which is available through Amazon Prime or CBS.

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid live in the US:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all CBS content (both your local CBS channel and CBS All-Access) on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch Bayern vs Atletico live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matches on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch Bayern vs Atletico live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch the matches on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

You can watch a live stream of TUDN, TUDNxtra, UniMas, Galavision and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. Those channels are available in the main package or the Fubo Latino package, both of which come with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Bayern vs Atletico live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Preview

It might be a new Champions League season, but the expectations are at the same high as they were last time around for Bayern as they pursue a second consecutive title.

“Our goal is always to be as successful as possible in the Champions League,” Bayern manager Hansi Flick said. “Ideally, it should be like last season, but I know it is extremely difficult. There are great opponents in the Champion League. It has to be game by game.”

Bayern is looking a bit different from last season, one of the more notable losses being Thiago Alcântara, who is now with Liverpool.

“It is a different team from last season and every team has its strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “As for now, I am fairly satisfied. We have had only one week of training with everyone together, but there is more depth in our squad now.

“What’s important is that the players pick up as few injuries as possible. We have to look after them. If we look at it game by game, I’m sure that we have the quality to be successful – maybe even as successful as last year.”

Bayern has won its last four, scoring at least three goals in each of the matchups. However, the one glaring mark on their recent resume is a 4-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Sept. 27.

Atletico have lost just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions, the loss coming to RP Leipzig, which ended their last Champions League run. Atletico boss Diego Simeone is confident his team can hang with the champs, who have not lost in Europe since the Round of 16 against Liverpool during the 2018-19 season.

“We have the ability to hurt Bayern with intensity and by being aggressive,” Simeone said. “We beat Liverpool last season, so we will try to gain the three point here. They come from a great streak. We’ll try to make sure the first one they lose is tomorrow.

“This is the third time we have faced them, since 2016, 42 years have passed since we confront one of the best, or the best, team of the world and this is exciting,” he added. “How do we play against them? With professionalism, with a lot of responsibility and with criteria to be able to work as a team. We will have to be lucid to solve our chances.”

Bayern is a healthy -180 to win, while Atletico is +450 to get the three points. There are 2.5 goals expected in the match.