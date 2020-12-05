Baylor vs Oklahoma Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Baylor Bears (2-5) will head to Memorial Stadium to face the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (6-2) Saturday.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Baylor vs Oklahoma online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Baylor vs Oklahoma Preview

The Sooners last played on October 21, where they handily beat then-No. 15 ranked Oklahoma State, 41-13. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was 17-24 for 301 yards and four touchdowns in the win, which was the Sooners fifth in a row. “We’ve got some guys that have got a pretty good load on them, so I think we’re a pretty fresh football team,” Sooner coach Lincoln Riley said. “That’s one of the positives of having five days where you shut down, is I do think we’re pretty fast and fresh and moving around pretty good.”

The Sooners are putting up 45.5 points and over 512 yards per game, which is sixth in the nation. Oklahoma has been firing on all cylinders on offense, and the team got a bit of a throwback surprise this week when former head coach Bob Stoops put in an appearance in practice this week.

“We brought Coach Stoops out of retirement today,” Riley said at his weekly meeting with the media. “He was out on the field and coached with us today. It was great to have him out there… It was awesome. Our kids were excited to see him, all of us were excited to see him, so I think he had some fun as well.”

The Sooners will be facing a Bears group that is coming off a 32-31 win over Kansas State last weekend. Baylor was down 17-6 at halftime, and a strong second half capped by a last-second John Mayers 30-yard field goal propelled the Bears to victory. Baylor is hoping to ride the momentum of the win into this game.

“When you do it one time you can do it another time,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “For leaders to emerge and kind of step out there and make plays, and to have our team step up and then back them up — I think that’s the way.”

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer had the best game of the season by far last week, going 31-39 for 349 yards and two touchdowns. Brewer also had two rushing scores, and he seems to be gelling at just the right time.

“Charlie is at his best when it’s a 1-2 read, and if it isn’t there, then go,” Aranda said. “That’s what you’re seeing. When it’s not that, say it’s a full field read or it’s this or it’s that, I think that’s not when he plays at his best.” Brewer will have to be at his best this weekend, with his team facing one of the toughest challenges of the season.