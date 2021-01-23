Baylor vs Oklahoma State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 2 ranked Baylor Bears (13-0) look to maintain their perfect start on Saturday as they hit the road to take on an Oklahoma State squad coming off their biggest win of the year.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Baylor vs Oklahoma State online:

Baylor vs Oklahoma State Preview

Baylor has been rolling this season and have hit their stride of late, with consecutive wins over ranked opponents. The Bears beat up on Texas Tech 68-60 and knocked off Kansas 77-69 last time out.

Jared Butler led the way for Baylor with 30 points and 8 assists. The Bears have four players — led by Butler — who average double-figures.

“What I love about this team is it’s a different guy each and every night, because you’ve got so many guys who are capable,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said after the win. “Shooting can come and go, but the fact that when it’s someone’s night, they do such an unbelievable job of feeding that guy. You see some teams where they try to get theirs. These guys do such a great job of seeing who’s hot.”

Baylor is a 9-point favorite for the game, but face a challenge against Oklahoma State leading scorer Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 17.8 points per game, 3.8 assists and 1 block.

“Some years the top two or three pick is more of a potential pick, and Cade’s a production guy,” Drew said of Cunningham. “That means he’s someone who produces right now. He has an IQ of a 25-year-old, not an 18-year-old. He has a great feel for the game. He makes other players around him better. If you’re going to have a one-and-done type of player, that’s someone who you would like to have.”

The Cowboys are coming off their biggest win of the season — a 75-50 victory against Kansas. Oklahoma State raced out to a lead in the first half and were able to hang on for the victory.

“This is what the process looks like,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said after the victory. “It doesn’t always happen immediately. It’s not easy.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys have been sidelined for their last two games because of COVID-19 issues against West Virginia and Oklahoma.

“This is what you signed up for when you play in the Big 12,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “You’re going to play the best competition in America for three months once league play starts, and Saturday will be no different.”