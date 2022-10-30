Bears vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Chicago Bears (3-4) head to AT&T Stadium in Dallas to take on the Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, October 30.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Bears vs Cowboys streaming live online today:

Bears vs Cowboys Preview

Justin Fields and the Bears are coming off a 33-14 Monday Night upset of the New England Patriots. The 33 points was the most Chicago’s offense has scored all year, and Fields played well, going 13-21 for 179 yards on 13-of-21 passing with a touchdown and an interception, also rushing for 81 yards and a score in the win.

The Bears defense didn’t allow any second half points, and has been stingy all year, surrendering just five receiving touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the season, which the team has not done since 2010.

This game may come down to Dallas’s dominant pass rush and the Bears’ inability to protect Fields, however. The Cowboys currently lead the NFL in sacks (29), and pass rusher Micah Parsons is a huge reason why. Parsons has eight of the team’s sacks, and Fields has been sacked more times than any other QB in the league (27 times). Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy knows he’ll have to try to scheme up ways to protect his young QB.

“The guy literally lines up all over the place,” Getsy said about Parsons, before comparing the Cowboys star to a Packers great.

“There’s not many interior linebackers that can rush the passer in the history of the game the way this guy can. It kind of reminds me of I think it was like ’14 when I was in Green Bay with Clay (Matthews). We had all these guys hurt and moved Clay to inside linebacker. I mean, that’s what this guy looks like. He’s amazing, and the challenge of knowing where he’s at is definitely one of the biggest tasks to be able to have success against these guys.”

To be sure, Dallas has a formidable defense of its own. The Cowboys have only allowed eight touchdowns on ‘D’ in 2022, the fewest amount given up through the first seven games of a season in franchise history. On offense, Dallas is averaging 19.1 points per game, while also netting 183.3 passing yards and 121.7 rushing yards per game.

On the injury front, the Bears will be without starting O-lineman Larry Borom, while Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to miss just the second game of his career.

The Bears are 12-13 all-time against the Cowboys, which includes a 5-7 mark on the road and a 2-1 record at AT&T Stadium.