Bears vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

The Minnesota Vikings seek a rare achievement when facing the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 9.

Bears vs Vikings Preview

The Minnesota Vikings (3-1) return from a successful London trip with a chance at history.

No NFL team has won a game in London and turned around and won the followed week per Vikings.com. That’s among five other teams that did it before and fell short. Minnesota will also have to do it against NFC North Division rival Chicago (2-2).

Changing six time zones plays a role in preparation for a team such as the Vikings. The team returned on Monday, October 4, at 12:47 a.m., which gave the team only two days recover before getting into the meat of practices for the Bears game.

“It’s a process. I think we’re getting there. I think we’re close,” Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins said via Vikings.com. “Just keep taking it one day at a time and trying to do what we’re coached to do to help with that process and be ready to go and recovered for Sunday.”

Cousins and company will look to get on schedule offensively against a Bears defense that allows 19.3 points per game. The Bears give up 315.8 yards per game but only 168.5 yards per contest.

Chicago doesn’t have its ferocious front of Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks anymore, but the Bears still have quality players who can disrupt offenses. Linebacker Roquan Smith has a solid season going with 46 tackles, an interception, and 0.5 sacks. Fellow linebacker Trevis Gipson leads the team in sacks with two, and he has nine tackles and a pass deflection. Safety Eddie Jackson has bee a playmaker with three interceptions, three pass deflections, and a forced fumble this season.

Minnesota hasn’t thrived on offense consistently though the team put up 28 points against a solid New Orleans Saints defense. The Vikings stumbled to seven points as little as three weeks ago at Philadelphia before back-to-back games of 28-point performances.

“You start to look at why you’re winning or you’re getting to 3-1, you start to see some indications like that,” Cousins said via Vikings.com. “Offensively, I think we’ve come out of some games – outside of the Packer game — we’ve come out of some games feeling like we have to be sharper, we have to be better. There’s plays we’re leaving out there. You’re always going to feel that to some extent, but I do feel we need to tighten the screws down a little bit on some of our execution.”

The Vikings defense has leaked 24-plus points for the past three weeks, but the purple will face a young quarterback in Justin Fields. The Bears second-year signal caller has 471 yards passing and two touchdowns versus four interceptions. Fields also has three fumbles amid his 34 rushing attempts.