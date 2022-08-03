How to Watch ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ 2022 Reboot

Following seven seasons in the 1990’s, a short-lived revival in 2011 and a pair of movies, Mike Judge’s cult classic animated series “Beavis and Butt-Head” is back for a 2022 streaming reboot on Paramount+.

Here’s a full rundown of how to watch the new “Beavis and Butt-Head”:

‘Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head’ 2022 Preview

Play

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head | Official Trailer | Paramount+ The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever! The '90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable. Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head is streaming August 4th, exclusively on Paramount+! Try It Free: bit.ly/3yIvDWi… 2022-07-14T18:30:40Z

The infamous couch-dwelling duo Beavis and Butt-Head are back with new episodes for the first time in over a decade when “Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head” premieres on Paramount Plus.

The Paramount Plus press release teases that the two are back and “stupider than ever.”

It reads:

Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge’s 1992 short film “Frog Baseball,” which was broadcast by MTV’s animation showcase “Liquid Television.” After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, “Beavis and Butt-Head” ran for seven seasons from March 8, 1993 to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, “Beavis and Butt-Head” received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show’s popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America” in 1996.

In an interview with the New York Times, creator Judge said that they were kicking around ideas for a revival of the show for years, including a live-action version.

“Originally, it was just going to be a movie and possibly live-action, and then they said they wanted the series, too,” said Judge, adding, “Yeah, a live-action ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ for Paramount, the movie studio, which still could happen. At one point, there was an idea that was Beavis and Butt-Head are animated in a live-action world. We went down that road for a little bit. And we had a casting session, like two years ago, for just doing like teenage Beavis and Butt-Head. Didn’t go as well as I had hoped.”

He also said that getting back into doing the voices after so much time away took some effort on his part.

“It took a little while. Doing Beavis, it’s not good for my voice. I probably have polyps or something from that. He screams a lot — it’s just: [growling Beavis ‘ehhhhh’ noise]. I go through a lot of cough drops and tea with honey in it,” said Judge.

He also said that fans should not expect explicit content just because the show is on a streaming platform because that’s not who these characters are.

“We talked about [explicit content] at the beginning. For one thing, it doesn’t seem like them anymore; it seems less innocent. But also, there’s something about them saying stupid things like ‘butt wagon.’ They’re just really dumb and remind me of junior high. It’s not like everybody’s going, ‘Oh, I can hardly wait for Beavis and Butt-Head to say [expletive],'” said Judge.

“Beavis and Butt-Head” premieres Thursday, August 4 on Paramount Plus.