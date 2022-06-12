How to Watch ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Streaming Online for Free

The latest historical drama to hit TV is “Becoming Elizabeth,” premiering Sunday, June 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, here are some different ways you can watch “Becoming Elizabeth” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand Starz content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Starz Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Starz Channel Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Starz Channel, you can watch “Becoming Elizabeth” live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Starz is available as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 100-plus-channel package. Both the main channel bundle and the Starz add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Becoming Elizabeth” live or on-demand on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Starz is only available in the “Premier” package or as a separate add-on to another bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Becoming Elizabeth” live or on-demand on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Becoming Elizabeth” live or on-demand on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Preview

Play

Becoming Elizabeth | Official Trailer | STARZ Watch the official trailer for Becoming Elizabeth, starring Alicia von Rittberg. Don’t miss the premiere Sunday, June 12 on STARZ. #BecomingElizabeth #STARZ Subscribe to the STARZ YouTube Channel: bit.ly/1kalhP0 Follow On Instagram: instagram.com/becomingelizabeth/ Follow on Twitter: twitter.com/BecomingSTARZ Like on Facebook: facebook.com/becomingelizabethstarz/ Like STARZ on Facebook: starz.tv/STARZFacebookYT Follow STARZ on Twitter: starz.tv/STARZTwitterYT Follow STARZ on Instagram:… 2022-04-21T13:00:00Z

“Becoming Elizabeth” is the latest adaptation of the life of one of England’s most well-known monarchs, Queen Elizabeth I (Alicia Von Rittberg). The Starz press release describes the show as “a fascinating story” of the lesser-known time in her life, her early years.

It continues:

Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. With no clear heir, the death of King Henry the VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country. Elizabeth struggles to control her own destiny and take real power as the men around her attempt to claim her sovereignty. Her fascinating and factual journey to secure the crown is filled with scheming, betrayal and illicit relationships that threaten to bring forth her demise at a time in which every man or woman of the court is on the wheel of fortune, which may take them to a position of great power one moment, or the executioner’s block the next.

“We think we know her – the Virgin Queen, the white face powder, the Spanish Armada, Gloriana. We don’t,” said executive producer and writer Anya Reiss in a statement. “Long before she ascended to the throne, her story, and the story of those who surrounded her, is a story of ambition and betrayal. Every man or woman is on the wheel of fortune, which may take them to a position of great power one moment, or the executioner’s block the next.

“Henry VIII is dead and as his nine-year-old son Edward takes the throne – a power vacuum has opened up across England. Those wanting control seek to divide his children, Mary, Elizabeth and Edward as unrest between Catholics and Protestants ripples across the country. The English throne is a great game of keep or kill and Elizabeth must learn to play quickly.”

The premiere episode is titled “Keep Your Knife Bright” and its description reads, “Following the death of Henry VIII, his three children, Mary, Elizabeth and Edward, are now pawns in a dangerous game as the English court is plunged into a race for control of the new England they find themselves in.”

Then on June 19 comes episode two, titled “You Cannot Keep the Birds From Flying Over Your Head.” Its description reads, “Christmas at court, and a controversial masque leaves Protestant Edward and Catholic Mary at odds; Elizabeth finds herself in the middle as Mary demands she come live with her.”

“Becoming Elizabeth” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Starz.