How to Watch Canada vs Belgium World Cup Online in US

Canada get welcomed back to the World Cup for the first time since 1986 with a match Wednesday against a Belgium side that finished third in 2018 and have the talent to make another run at the title in Qatar.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Belgium vs Canada streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Belgium vs Canada live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Belgium vs Canada live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Belgium vs Canada live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Belgium vs Canada live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Belgium vs Canada live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Belgium vs Canada Preview

Belgium is ranked second in the FIFA Men’s Rankings, and is the favorite to win here. The Canadian squad is ranked 41st in the world, but they’re not planning on being a pushover.

“We want to surprise people, because I think people still see us as underdogs; Canada and the World Cup, they should just be happy to be here,” Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio said, via the Vancouver Sun. “But that’s not our mentality. We’re here to compete, to compete at a high level. We believe within our group, with the quality that we have and our brotherhood we can go as far as we want to go.”

Belgium isn’t invulnerable, either. The Red Devils fell to Egypt, 2-0, in a friendly match leading up to the Cup, and manager Roberto Martinez says the loss may have been just the eye-opener his team needed.

“It wasn’t the result or the performance we expected, but maybe we needed that,” Martinez said after the loss. “Egypt deserved to win of course but this result is unacceptable before the World Cup. The mentality must change. So, this is a good wake-up call.”

Top players for Canada include Bayern Munich forward Alphonso Davies and midfielder Atiba Hutchinson.

Top players for Belgium include midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries heading in to their Group F showdown:

Belgium:

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Bruges).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Wout Faes (Leicester), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Lois Openda (Lens), Leandro Trossard (Brighton).

Canada: