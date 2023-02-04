Bader vs Fedor 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Bellator 290

Heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (30-7 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) and challenger Fedor Emelianenko (40-6 MMA, 4-2 BMMA) headline a loaded card at Bellator 290 on February 4 in what will be Fedor’s last fight.

In the United States, the main card (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 streaming live online:

Bellator 290: Bader vs Fedor 2 Preview

In what will be the final fight of Emelianenko’s career, the bout will take place at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Bader and Fedor have fought once before at Bellator 214 and Bader knocked Emelianenko out in 35 seconds. With this being his last bout, the 46-year-old Emelianenko is hoping for better results this time around.

“Everything that happened last time happened very, very quickly,” Emelianenko said about their previous match, via ESPN. “It didn’t go my way, for sure. Of course, I didn’t get any younger [since then]. But I hope, even at 46 years old, I can give him a fight.”

What if he pulls off one of the biggest upsets in years and wins? Fedor says that win or lose, this will be his swan song regardless. “Doesn’t matter what happens Saturday — I am going to be done.”

“He’s a legend of the sport. I respect that man, and he’s a good human being,” Bader said about Emelianenko, adding: “Make no mistake: I know people are gonna be rooting for him. But on the flip side, I have a job to do, and my job is to go out there, spoil that party, go out there, and do what I came here to do, retain that belt, win that fight, and move on. All the best. There will be respect there no matter what.”

Michael Bell, Sal D’Amato, and Wade Vierra will judge and score the fight.

The co-main event features unbeaten Johnny Eblen defend his middleweight title for the first time against Anatoly Tokov.

Here’s a look at the complete fight card:

Main Card:

Ryan Bader (c) vs. Fedor Emelianenko for the Bellator heavyweight title

Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Anatoly Tokov for the Bellator middleweight title

Sabah Homasi vs. Brennan Ward; welterweights

Prelims: