How to Watch Belmont vs Ohio Basketball Game Today

The college basketball season finally returns on Monday after seven months and hoops can rejoice. One of the more interesting mid-major opening night matchups will see the Ohio Bobcats travel to Nashville and take on the Belmont Bruins.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on a regular TV channel anywhere, but everyone in the US can watch Ohio vs Belmont live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Ohio vs Belmont live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Ohio vs Belmont Preview

This is a matchup of mid-major programs that have strong traditions and could produce a really good game. Ohio is coming off of a 25-10 season that saw them go 14-6 in conference play.

Belmont also had a strong season as they finished 25-8 overall and 15-3 in conference play. Ohio lost a lot from last season’s team as their top two players, Mark Sears and Ben Vander Plas transferred to power five programs.

The loss of both is a big void to fill as Sears averaged 19.6 points, 6.0 reb, and 4.1 assists per game last season. Vander Plas put in 14.3 points and grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Bobcats also lost Jason Carter to graduation and his 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. That doesn’t mean the cupboard is completely bare though as Ohio does bring back Miles Brown and Ben Roderick who both contributed last season.

Brown averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 rebounds, while Roderick chipped in 6.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. The Bobcats also added a couple of transfers that should be able to contribute.

They landed ODU transfer Jaylin Hunter, who averaged 9.7 points and 4.0 assists per game last season. They also added some needed size in Lousiville transfer Gabe Wiznitzer.

Belmont on the other hand brings back their top player from last season, Ben Sheppard. The senior averaged 16.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season while also shooting 37.1% from three.

However, after Sheppard, there is some drop-off for the Bruins. The team lost the rest of their key contributors from last season to either transfer or graduation.

Belmont was able to land a couple of transfers that should be able to make an impact. The team added Tennessee Tech transfer Keishawn Davidson, who averaged 10.4 points and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 40.5% from three.

They also added Drew Friberg from Princeton and his 9.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Beyond that, the Bruins will need players that will have increased roles like E.J. Bellinger who only played 6.1 minutes per game last season and averaged 3.0 points per game.

Both teams have a lot of changes and new pieces on their rosters this season but these are two teams that have a proven track record. It should be a good opening night matchup for both teams.